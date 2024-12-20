In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that, while much of the Americas will see cloudier weather than normal for the season, particularly in the eastern United States and parts of central Brazil, Europe's solar outlook is split with high pressure over central regions bringing clearer skies to the Iberian Peninsula. Across Asia, cloud cover is expected for India and the Far East, while Australia's northern and eastern regions are likely to enjoy abundant sunshine. Solar asset owners around the world are set to experience a wide range of conditions on Christmas ...

