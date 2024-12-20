Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VOZOL Launched The First TPD-Compliant 10,000 Puff Vape ----The Vista Plug

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOZOL's latest breakthrough, the Vista Plug has officially hit the UK and European market in December 2024.


What Makes The Vista Plug Stand Out?

Listening to the voice of the UK and European market for more puffs, more economical and eco-friendly option, the Vista Plug is officially launched. As the World's first 10,000 puffs TPD-compliant vape with the increasing importance of adhering to TPD regulatory standards, the Vista Plug not only offers an exceptional vaping experience for you but also ensures that consumers can enjoy 10000 puffs with peace of mind, it provides an extended vaping experience without compromising on quality or safety. Whether you're shopping in a local store or exploring options online, you could trust that the Vista Plug meets all necessary compliance requirements for safe and responsible use. It's a trailblazer in durability and safety, giving vapers peace of mind and chance to stand out in the UK and European markets.

Transparent Design For Tech Lovers

The Vista Plug features a sleek, all-transparent design that showcases everything from the pod to the device itself. This modern look is perfect for tech enthusiasts who appreciate style and innovation. The visible oil chamber allows you to see how much e-liquid is left and eliminating the guesswork at anytime. Meanwhile, built with high-strength polycarbonate (PC) materials commonly used in the automotive and computer industries, the Vista Plug is not only stylish but also incredibly durable which means you can enjoy a robust device that feels great in your hand while looking cutting-edge.

Customizable Power Levels

Imagine driving a car: some people prefer the thrill of speed, while others enjoy a smooth, steady ride. The Vista Plug offers a similar choice for your vaping experience! You can easily adjust the four power levels, offering 360° versatility-Whether you crave a soft, silky draw or a bold, flavorful hit, Vista Plug lets you tailor the experience to suit your mood and preferences.

The Vista Plug is a new revolution in convenience, customization, and performance. Choose the Vista Plug and enjoy innovation in every puffs.

For inquiries and further details, reach out to:
Business Contact: sales@vozol.com
Marketing Cooperation: marketing@vozol.com
For more information on the range of products, visit https://www.vozol.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584083/Vista_Plug.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vozol-launched-the-first-tpd-compliant-10-000-puff-vape-----the-vista-plug-302335684.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.