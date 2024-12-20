EQS-News: Meet and Code / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Meet and Code's purpose is to promote inclusivity, empowering underserved communities, and foster the digital skills needed for the future Meet and Code ( www.Meet-and-Code.org/ ), a European civil society initiative aimed at equipping youth and children from underserved backgrounds with coding and digital education, has reached over 32,000 young people across 13 European nations in 2024, its eighth year. Meet and Code's purpose is to promote inclusivity, empowering underserved communities, and foster the digital skills needed for the future. The initiative also supports the European Commission's goal of equipping 80% ( http://apo-opa.co/3ZPhbrU ) of adults with basic digital skills and growing the ICT workforce to 20 million employed professionals in the EU by 2030. With a focus on accessibility, Meet and Code 2024 reached individuals who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to engage with technology. Forty percent of participants came from underserved communities, with 32% from socially deprived neighborhoods. Additionally, 22% did not own personal IT devices. Meet and Code continues to bridge the digital divide, offering transformative experiences that provide a pathway to the digital world. Michael Vollmann, Europe Lead Education at Amazon Community Impact, expressed his admiration for the program's efforts, saying, "I am inspired by the profound impact of initiatives like Meet and Code in shaping the digital future for young people across Europe. These numbers represent real lives being transformed through access to technology and education. The program's focus on personal growth, confidence-building, and empowerment aligns perfectly with Amazon's mission to advance equity in education." Diversity and inclusion are key pillars of Meet and Code's mission, and the 2024 program was no exception. This year, around 42% of participants were female, demonstrating the importance of creating opportunities for young women in technology. Meet and Code continues to focus on breaking barriers in education by engaging traditionally underrepresented groups, including children and youth with disabilities. Clemens Frede, Managing Director at Haus des Stiftens, highlighted the impact of Meet and Code on participants and their future career prospects. "Meet and Code continues to break down barriers to technology, opening doors for young people who might otherwise be excluded. The workshops not only teach coding but also empower participants to think critically and creatively about their futures, connecting digital skills with real-world relevance. The transformative nature of this initiative speaks volumes about its potential to drive social change." The 2024 program also reinforced the value of collaboration with local non-profits, which are integral to reaching communities in need. These organizations play a vital role in delivering the workshops, with 66% stating that the microgrants provided by Meet and Code were essential to their ability to host events. Beyond financial support, this initiative enables them to grow their capacity, tackle local challenges, and provide digital education to underserved youth. Anna Sienicka, Senior Vice President at TechSoup, reflected on the power of collaboration, saying, "This year, we have seen how collective efforts can make a real difference in the lives of underserved youth across Europe. Meet and Code's ability to provide digital education to young people from low-income households and those with disabilities is a testament to the transformative power of technology. As we look to the future, it is crucial that we continue to build on these efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all." Looking ahead, Meet and Code remains committed to expanding its reach and empowering the next generation of innovators. Since its launch in 2017, the initiative has reached over 330,000 young people and supported more than 9,000 coding projects. The 2024 edition also saw the return of the Meet and Code Awards, recognizing exceptional events in three categories aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Girls do IT!: (SDG 5: Gender Equality): Encouraging girls to pursue careers in technology.

Encouraging girls to pursue careers in technology. Diversity (SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities): Empowering underrepresented communities in digital education.

Empowering underrepresented communities in digital education. Code for the Planet (SDG 13: Climate Action): Using coding to drive environmental action. Winners in each category will be announced during an awards ceremony on February 11, 2025 and each will receive a €3,000 cash prize. With the support of partners such as Amazon, Haus des Stiftens, and TechSoup, Meet and Code will continue to inspire and equip young people with the skills needed to thrive in a digital-first world. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Meet and Code. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/4gFXcTo



