MoneyHero's Q324 results show revenues up 6% y-o-y (9M24 +18%) and a smaller adjusted EBITDA loss, as expected. The important element of the narrative, though, is the emphasis on driving revenues in higher-margin product areas and increasing operating efficiency within the business. Group CFO Hao Qian has resigned to return to China, with the group FD, Danny Leung, stepping up on an interim basis. The market opportunity remains substantial, and with customer data now on a unified platform, MoneyHero is well placed to deliver improved outcomes for both providers and end consumers. Our forecasts are updated to show more moderate top-line growth through FY26e, generating stronger margins.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...