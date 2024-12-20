Holcim Group Services Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Holcim has closed the divestment of its business in Kenya through a sale to Amsons Group of its entire 58.6% stake in Bamburi Cement Limited, resulting in cash proceeds of more than USD 100 million for Holcim.
The divestment advances Holcim's strategy to consolidate its leadership in core markets as the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, with Amsons Group best positioned to develop the business in Kenya in the long term.
About Holcim
Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here.
Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:
End of Media Release
2055955 20.12.2024 CET/CEST