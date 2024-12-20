AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") announces that with effect from 1 January, the membership of its Board Committees will be as follows:

Audit and Risk Committee

Alan Ferguson (Chair)

Kojo Busia

Bruce Cleaver

Rhidwaan Gasant

Al Garner

Jinhee Magie

Diana Sands

Compensation and Human Resources Committee

Al Garner (Chair)

Alan Ferguson

Rhidwaan Gasant

Nicky Newton-King

Diana Sands

Nominations and Governance Committee

Jochen Tilk (Chair)

Rhidwaan Gasant

Alan Ferguson

Al Garner

Diana Sands

Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee

Bruce Cleaver (Chair)

Kojo Busia

Rhidwaan Gasant

Jinhee Magie

Nicky Newton-King

In addition, Rhidwaan Gasant, Lead Independent Director, has informed the Company that he will not stand for re-appointment at the Company's Annual General Meeting in May 2025 and will therefore retire as a non-executive director from the conclusion of the meeting.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Rhidwaan for the significant contribution he has made to AngloGold Ashanti over his tenure as director, and in particular as Lead Independent Director," said Chairman Jochen Tilk. "We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Alan Ferguson as Lead Independent Director from this date. Alan Ferguson will step down as the Audit and Risk Committee Chair from the conclusion of the 2025 AGM but will continue to serve as a member of the Committee. Diana Sands will succeed Mr Ferguson as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. All appointments are subject to the directors' re-appointment by shareholders at the next AGM.

