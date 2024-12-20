AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") announces that with effect from 1 January, the membership of its Board Committees will be as follows:
Audit and Risk Committee
Alan Ferguson (Chair)
Kojo Busia
Bruce Cleaver
Rhidwaan Gasant
Al Garner
Jinhee Magie
Diana Sands
Compensation and Human Resources Committee
Al Garner (Chair)
Alan Ferguson
Rhidwaan Gasant
Nicky Newton-King
Diana Sands
Nominations and Governance Committee
Jochen Tilk (Chair)
Rhidwaan Gasant
Alan Ferguson
Al Garner
Diana Sands
Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee
Bruce Cleaver (Chair)
Kojo Busia
Rhidwaan Gasant
Jinhee Magie
Nicky Newton-King
In addition, Rhidwaan Gasant, Lead Independent Director, has informed the Company that he will not stand for re-appointment at the Company's Annual General Meeting in May 2025 and will therefore retire as a non-executive director from the conclusion of the meeting.
"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Rhidwaan for the significant contribution he has made to AngloGold Ashanti over his tenure as director, and in particular as Lead Independent Director," said Chairman Jochen Tilk. "We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."
The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Alan Ferguson as Lead Independent Director from this date. Alan Ferguson will step down as the Audit and Risk Committee Chair from the conclusion of the 2025 AGM but will continue to serve as a member of the Committee. Diana Sands will succeed Mr Ferguson as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. All appointments are subject to the directors' re-appointment by shareholders at the next AGM.
