The Store of Bangkok: Central Chidlom Elevates Retail Experience as the No. 1 Luxury Department Store

BANGKOK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Chidlom, the flagship store of Central Department Store Group, unveils its transformation as 'The Store of Bangkok'. With a 4 billion baht investment, the renovation positions it as Thailand's no. 1 luxury department store.

Ms. Natira Boonsri, CEO of Central Department Store Group remarked, "The potential for Thailand's luxury market remains incredibly promising. In just the past six months (1st June to 30th November 2024), we've already achieved a remarkable 25% growth. As we complete our transformation in 2025, we project a 30% increase in sales."

Elevating Retail Excellence: Central Chidlom Redefines Luxury Shopping Experience

1.The Store of Curation

The new Beauty Galerie features over 150 world-class brands including Chanel, Dior, Gucci, La Mer, and the first Prada Beauty boutique in Thailand. The Luxe Galerie showcases exclusive shop-in-shop experiences with brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada, while Shoes Avenue introduces Asia's first Christian Louboutin Bar. The store also houses Thailand's largest sneaker destination with over 800 unique pairs.

2.The Store of Design

Central Chidlom harmoniously blends Thai and international design through its striking glass façade and Sky Terrace linked to Chit-Lom BTS. The 'Garden of Rose' theme and signature 'Chidlom Pink' color flow throughout the space, from Terrazzo stones to shopping bags, creating a unique retail experience.

3.The Store of Excellent Services

Premium services include Personal Shopper, Personal Stylist, and Gift Advisor. The store offers an AI-powered Central App for personalized shopping.

The CENFINITY Lounge offers exclusive privacy for members, while all customers can access the Work Work Co-working Space. The Personal Shopping Suite features premium Devialet audio and Jim Thompson fabrics for an elevated experience.

4.The Store of Communites: Everyone is a CitizenofChidlom

Central Chidlom targets 30,000 daily visitors including VIPs, families, younger generations, and international guests. The store caters to mid-to-high-income customers through exclusive services and strategic partnerships.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at 'The Store of Bangkok' Grand Opening

The grand opening celebration featured performances by international artist Henry Moodie and Thai celebrities including Mai Davika, Mario, and Nene Pornnappan. Customers can follow Central Chidlom's updates on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @CentralChidlom.

