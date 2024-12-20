Patria Private Equity Trust's (PPET's) distributions from its primary fund investments have increased recently, supported by a revival in private equity (PE) deal activity. Its portfolio valuations continue to be validated by uplifts upon exits, which in the nine months to end-June 2024 averaged 23.3% (in line with the long-term average of 25%). Valuations and liquidity were also assisted by the successful £180m secondary sale in October 2024 at a limited 5% discount to carrying value. While PPET's 12-month NAV total return (TR) to end-October 2024 (based largely on end-June 2024 valuations) was muted at c 2% (broadly in line with peers), it posted five-year and 10-year NAV TRs of 15.0% and 14.6% pa, respectively. This was well ahead of listed equities in the UK and continental Europe and also above the MSCI World Index's TR of c 13% pa in sterling terms. However, PPET's current discount to NAV is 28% (above the 10-year average of 24%).

