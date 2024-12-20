Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024

20.12.2024 12:38 Uhr
BSLBATT Launches Lithium Battery Solution for Cold Storage Forklifts

Finanznachrichten News

HUIZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / BSLBATT- TOP 5 Chinese forklift lithium battery exporter- specializes in the design and manufacture of high efficiency lithium batteries for forklifts in the warehousing and distribution industry, which are up to 50% more efficient than similar products. We has designed different lithium battery solutions for different forklift usage scenarios, and here we will share with you BSL forklift lithium battery for cold storage. Let's check out why BSLBATT forklift lithium batteries perform well in cold storage.

Lead-acid VS. Lithium Batteries: Which Performs Better At Low Temperatures

Different batteries have different low-temperature performance, the following is a comparison between lead-acid batteries and lithium batteries in low-temperature conditions.

Compared to lead-acid batteries, lithium batteries offer much superior performance in cold temperatures, maintaining higher capacity, better charging efficiency and longer life.?

BSLBATT Lithium Battery Solutions for Cold Storage Forklifts

BSLBATT lithium batteries are designed and manufactured to withstand extreme environmental conditions after rigorous testing. Particularly in cold storage environments, these batteries not only provide stable power output, but also have been specifically designed with safety and performance in cold environments in mind to ensure that they still operate efficiently at low temperatures.

  • Active Heating

Equipped with individual heaters on each battery module, BSLBATT lithium batteries are able to charge and maintain stable discharge performance at temperatures as low as -40°C.

  • UL Certification

BSLBATT offers UL-certified lithium batteries that meet the highest safety standards, ensuring stable and reliable performance even in the harshest refrigerated environments.

  • Thermal Insulation Technology

BSLBATT batteries feature thermal insulation for circuit boards, preventing energy loss during charge and discharge. This helps maintain stable temperature conditions and boosts efficiency in cold storage.

  • Silica Gel Desiccant

To protect against condensation, each BSLBATT battery is equipped with a silica gel desiccant, preventing moisture buildup that could lead to corrosion and performance degradation in cold environments.

  • IP67 Design

The IP67-rated, fully sealed design protects against water, dust, ice and other corrosive elements, ensuring long-lasting reliability in refrigerated environments.Fast Charging Technology.

  • Fast Charging

Fast charging in 2 hours even at -40 degrees. Forklifts can be charged in cold storage with no risk of condensation.

  • Intelligent Remote Monitoring

By connecting to the BSL Cloud through the BSLBATT Battery Management System, users can track battery status, performance and operation in real time from the app or PC, optimizing fleet management and preventing unplanned downtime.

Explore More Forklift Battery Solutions from BSLBATT

At BSLBATT, the best solution lithium battery is at the core of our commitment to customer service. We have deployed over 15,000 batteries in more than 100 countries, including over 100 Linde forklift battery orders. We offer high-performance products and customized solutions designed to fit your specific forklift needs. For other forklift lithium battery solutions, please contact us.

Media Contact:
BSLBATT
inquiry@bsl-battery.com

https://bslbatt.com/applications/forklift-lithium-battery/

SOURCE: BSLBATT



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
