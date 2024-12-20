Westinghouse Electric Company and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) signed a new contract to conduct safety analysis for licensing a new nuclear fuel assembly design compatible with the KNPP Unit 6 resident fuel design.

The document was signed at Bulgaria's Ministry of Energy in the presence of Minister Vladimir Malinov. This key agreement ensures fuel diversification for Unit 6 and follows the delivery of the first reload of VVER-1000 fuel assemblies to KNPP Unit 5 earlier this year, an important milestone in Bulgaria as KNPP celebrates its 50th anniversary.

"The signing of the contract with Westinghouse marks a new key step in our consistent efforts to diversify nuclear fuel supplies for the Kozloduy NPP," said Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov. "The partnership between Kozloduy NPP and a world leader in the field of nuclear technologies, such as Westinghouse, is a guarantee of energy security in the country," he added. "Thanks to the fruitful cooperation with our American partners, we have achieved tremendous progress in our common goal to make Bulgaria's energy sector independent."

Westinghouse is the only fully Western option for VVER nuclear fuel fabrication, providing the best-in-class fuel assemblies that guarantee supply diversification for VVER-type reactors The nuclear fuel licensing for KNPP Unit 6 will meet the rigorous requirements of the Bulgarian Nuclear Regulator, executing a Lead Test Assemblies (LTA) Licensing Program.

"We look forward to further contributing to the energy independence and fuel diversification for Bulgaria, which is so critical to Kozloduy NPP," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are also pleased about the continued progress on the project to build two Westinghouse AP1000® units at this site. I would like to extend my special thanks to Minister Malinov for his continuous and unwavering support in achieving this major milestone."

KNPP is the only nuclear power plant in Bulgaria. Units 5 and 6 have a total installed capacity of 2GW and supply approximately one-third of the country's electricity. These units have been upgraded and modernized to extend their operational lives by 30 years each.

Westinghouse is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel, providing a uniquely diversified portfolio in the industry across nuclear reactor types, including PWR, BWR, AGR and VVER. Through our world-class manufacturing facilities in Sweden, the UK, and the U.S., we focus on delivering innovative fuel technologies to meet our customer needs for lower fuel cycle costs, increased operational flexibility and efficiency, diversity of supply and accident-tolerant products. Learn more about our advanced fuel capabilities and how they relate to different reactors around the world: Westinghouse Nuclear Nuclear Fuel

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

