AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that it has achieved record success on major Water sector wins associated with the UK's new Asset Management Period 8 (AMP8). In total, the Company has sustained a 100%-win rate on recompete contracts whose expected framework value is more than double the value of the respective frameworks under the prior AMP7 period. In addition, the Company has been awarded several new positions on additional AMP8 frameworks that are expected to further contribute to growth across its UK Water business.

"Our industry-leading expertise has established AECOM as the world's number one Water design firm, and our recent track record of success on AMP8 frameworks positions us well as we progress against our goal of more than doubling our Water practice over the next five years," said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM's global Water business. "We look forward to partnering with the UK's water utilities to meet their ambitious infrastructure objectives, applying our global, enterprise capabilities to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable water to millions of Britons."

Administered by Ofwat, the UK's water services regulation authority, the AMP8 regulatory framework runs from 2025 to 2030 and will include approximately £104 billion, which is 77% greater than the prior AMP7 program period. The program will primarily cover reliability, sustainability and digitalization improvements for water infrastructure in England and Wales.

Recent wins include appointments to major professional service frameworks for Thames Water and Southern Water, and an additional appointment to support Southern Water's $4.8 billion capital delivery program. This success is underpinned by the trusted technical expertise of the Company's professionals, who have repeatedly scored maximum marks for quality in tender submissions, and the Company leadership's direct involvement in the bidding process.

"For decades, AECOM has served as a trusted advisor and delivery partner for the UK's major water utilities, allowing our experts to support generations of critical water infrastructure upgrades across the nation," said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM's Europe and India region. "We're proud to continue this legacy and strengthen relationships with our Water clients as we realize Ofwat's guidance for world-class water infrastructure that meets the needs of customers for years to come."

Ranked as the No. 1 Water design firm by Engineering News-Record, AECOM ensures that its water clients have access to globally sustainable technologies, locally delivered. The Company's professionals work in and across the major markets to deliver comprehensive solutions that safeguard human health and the environment, from flood protection and water treatment to nutrient control to desalination. Learn more about the Company's Water capabilities here.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

