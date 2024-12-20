Spacely AI Wins Third Place in SketchUp Global Innovation Challenge

Spacely AI is the only startup from Asia to reach the top three and now prepares to launch a new product extension.

Spacely AI, a SaaS platform that streamlines design workflows for architects, interior designers, and real estate professionals, has earned third place in the SketchUp Global Innovation Challenge. As the only startup from Asia among the nine finalists at Trimble's Dimension 3D Basecamp at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, USA, Spacely AI impressed judges and attendees with its innovative approach to improving efficiency and productivity in the design industry.

"We went into this challenge excited just to be part of it-winning was beyond our expectations," said Paruey Anadirekkul, Founder and CEO of Spacely AI. "This recognition gave us valuable feedback and validation from the SketchUp community, reinforcing our vision to empower creatives to design spaces that improve lives."

Rethinking Design Workflows

Despite advancements in AI, designers still spend days on repetitive, labor-intensive tasks: drawing floor plans from scratch, searching for suitable 3D models, placing each model one by one, and all this for a single space design at a time. These time-consuming steps limit productivity and drive up costs. Spacely AI's demonstration showcased how automating these core steps can free designers to focus on creativity and innovation.

Upcoming Product Launch by Q2 2025

By the end of Q2 2025, Spacely AI plans to release its new automation feature on the SketchUp Extension Warehouse. Designers will be able to generate multiple floor plan layouts, select furnishings, and arrange 3D assets in minutes. This streamlined process helps designers handle more projects, explore more ideas, and reduce overhead costs. Beyond automation, Spacely AI's roadmap includes instant Bill of Materials generation and real-time collaboration features.

"This past year, we've focused on using Generative AI to simplify rendering, helping designers save time, reduce costs, and present concepts faster," added Paruey. "At the challenge, we demoed our automated floor plan creation system that uses AI and algorithms to instantly build 3D scenes. We believe this will bring an even greater impact to designers' efficiency and productivity."

Next Steps

Visit www.spacely.ai to learn more and sign up for early access. Early adopters will be the first to benefit when the new automation extension launches.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Spacely AI

View the original press release on accesswire.com