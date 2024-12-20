BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 19 December 2024 were:

644.34p Capital only

660.42p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 44,800 Ordinary shares on 19th December 2024, the Company has 86,907,064 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 16,302,800 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.