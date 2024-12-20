On December 17, 2024, local time, the inauguration ceremony for "A Glimpse of Chinese Culture Nishan House" took place successfully at the Confucius Institute in the Loire River Region, France. The event was attended by Liu Yuanyuan, Chinese-side Dean of the Confucius Institute; Corelia Mouanda, Cultural Director; and Lou Zhirui, Chairperson of the Angers Chinese Students and Scholars Association.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219966171/en/

The inauguration ceremony (Photo: Business Wire)

The Nishan House takes its name from Nishan, the birthplace of the renowned Chinese philosopher Confucius in Qufu, Shandong Province. This cultural space is dedicated to fostering dialogue between civilizations and providing Chinese language and culture enthusiasts in Angers with access to a rich collection of literature and resources.

Since the sister-city relationship between Yantai, China, and Angers, France, was established in June 2006, the two cities have enjoyed fruitful exchanges and collaborations in economics, culture, and education. The launch of the Nishan House marks another milestone in these efforts, offering residents of Angers an opportunity to deepen their understanding of Yantai and Chinese culture. The curated selection of Chinese books is thoughtfully chosen to meet the interests and reading preferences of the Angers community, further strengthening cultural ties and promoting mutual learning between China and France.

Following the inauguration ceremony, attendees, including faculty and students of the Confucius Institute, viewed the promotional video "Yantai, China." The video showcased Yantai's stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and dynamic economic development, captivating viewers with the unique charm of this picturesque coastal city.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219966171/en/

Contacts:

Zhao Xiangyang

Tel.: +86 535-6789710

E-mail: yt6789710@yt.shandong.cn