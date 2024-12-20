Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has released its August 31, 2024 annual audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis.

Below are key financial and operational highlights for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, along with subsequent developments up to the date of this release.

Neptune ended the fiscal year on August 31, 2024, with $50.7 million in assets and no debt, an increase of 54% over the previous fiscal year.

Neptune achieved a total comprehensive net income of $17.1 million for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, a significant growth from a net comprehensive loss of $3.4 million in the prior year.

Gross mining revenues experienced a slight decline from $2.3 million to $1.8 million this year, primarily due to the halving event reducing BTC production.

Staking revenues increased, driven by the growth in staked altcoin balances. As part of its staking growth strategy, Neptune acquired 26,964 Solana (SOL), a leading blockchain platform for high-performance decentralized applications. As of the date of this release, Neptune holds 32,100 SOL, with the majority of these holdings staked and generating consistent staking revenue.

As of the date of this release, Neptune's largest digital asset holdings include 354 BTC; 32,100 SOL; 200,000 ATOM; 663,000 FTM; 1.27 million GRT; 51,000 DOT; and 141 ETH. The Company also holds positions in DASH, JUNO, Ocean, and a number of other smaller market-cap tokens.

Neptune holds 26,720 SpaceX shares through two third-parties valued at approximately $7.1 million at the date of this release, representing an increase of over 100% from August 31, 2023.

In addition to its other assets, Neptune holds a cash balance of $4 million held with a tier 1 Canadian bank, providing sufficient funding to sustain operations for over two years of normal general and administrative costs.

Neptune is on track to secure up to $25 million USD in debt financing, creating opportunities for additional investments in crypto assets, derivative trading, and proof-of-stake operations without any dilution to shareholders.

"This year has been transformative for Neptune as we position ourselves at the forefront of the crypto bull market. By strategically rebalancing and leveraging our assets, we are seizing the opportunities presented by rising crypto prices. Our SpaceX investment has grown into a substantial asset, reflecting our commitment to forward-thinking investments with long-term potential. To fuel growth without diluting shareholder value, we are actively pursuing non-dilutive debt financing, enabling us to capitalize on this cycle's momentum. We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our shareholders through the crypto winter and are thrilled about the opportunities ahead as we gear up for what promises to be an exciting and profitable 2025," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO.

Operating and Financial Overview











($CAD)















For the year ended August 31, 2024



August 31, 2023



















Mining revenue

1,759,107



2,289,376



Staking revenue

649,015



582,379



DeFi revenue

-



30,577



Direct mining expenses (not incl depreciation)

(1,425,866 )

(1,928,490 )

Other income*

604,914



678,079



Total earnings

1,587,170



1,651,921















Depreciation**

284,724



518,922



Stock based compensation**

234,894



443,069



General expenses

2,358,266



2,615,296















Recovery net of impairment

308,160



-



Realized gain on settlements and sales

604,371



(3,264,802 )

Revaluation gain on digital currencies***

14,042,927



1,478,568



Unrealized gain related to equity investments

3,449,607



316,772



Comprehensive income (loss) for the year

17,114,351



(3,394,828 ) Financial Position







($CAD)











As at Saturday, August 31, 2024



August 31, 2023



Cash and receivables

6,398,130



12,118,891



Total digital assets

31,288,165



12,946,322



Total other assets

13,004,152



7,870,310



Total liabilities

805,904



654,475



Total shareholders' equity

49,884,543



32,281,048



Working capital****

11,714,173



14,538,573















* All non-Bitcoin mining, non-Staking revenue, and non-DeFi revenue generating activities



** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs



*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies



**** Current assets less current liabilities



About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

