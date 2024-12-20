Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox has filed an Early Warning Report that advises that they have obtained ownership or control of 8,800,000 common shares of Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander") at $0.0984 per share via purchase through the TSX Venture Exchange and a private transaction. This represents 19.87% of Commander's issued and outstanding common shares as at December 19, 2024. The shares were acquired for investment purposes only. This investment may be increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and will be available for viewing through the internet or SEDAR.

