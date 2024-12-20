







DUBAI, Dec 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group, the Global Blockchain Show, held on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre in Dubai, concluded as a landmark event for blockchain enthusiasts and industry leaders worldwide. The Ultimate Blockchain Season Finale brought together the brightest minds in blockchain technology to explore its transformative power and potential.Powered by a leading media network Times of Blockchain, the Global Blockchain Show was co-located with the Global Games Show and the Global AI Show that saw a footfall of over 3,000 attendees. From keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and startup pitch competitions to the War of the Robots, engaging side events, an official awards ceremony, and a lively after-party to conclude it all, the two-day show was jam-packed with thrilling activities and unforgettable moments.Prominent themes and topics discussed during the show included building the open metaverse: winning Web3 with gamification, presented by Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Chairman, Animoca Brands; David Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Co-Founder, Vodafone's Digital Asset Broker (DAB) Platform, Vodafone; Johnson Yeh, Founder & CEO, ROEHL/Ambrus Studio; Jonathan Bouzanquet, Chief Strategy Officer & Founder, PLAYA3ULL GAMES; and the moderator - Mia Soarez, A-List Host/Founder, Walkin.Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman & CEO, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre led a visionary talk on blockchain beyond borders that explored how blockchain is reshaping global trade and innovation. A fireside chat by Murad Mahmudov, Private Investor and Mia Soarez, Founder, Walkin, dove deep into the memecoin supercycle and its prospects for 2025.Jason Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Fireblocks, presented a keynote on how U.S. policies could influence global crypto innovation, and other C-level executives and key leaders in the Web3 industry such as John Patrick Mullin, Founder and CEO, MANTRA; Patrick O'Kain, General Partner, Borderless Capital; Jeroen Gillekens, Principal, Roland Berger talked about strategic trends, the potential of Web3, navigating bull and bear markets, Web3 security and much more.While the duct-taped banana wall and the crypto confessions wall provided attendees with thought-provoking and quirky highlights, a robot serving water to guests and another sketching personalized portraits on the show floor added a futuristic and interactive touch to the vibrant atmosphere.A prestigious awards ceremony honored visionaries and trailblazers in Web3. Winners of the Global Blockchain Awards included Quorium, Cardano, Uniswap, Ripple, Aave, Neo, Ledger, and more, for categories such as the Next-Gen Tokenization Award, the Crypto Sustainability Award, the Best DAO Award, the Blockchain Innovator Award, the DeFi Trailblazer Award, the Best Use of Smart Contracts Award, the Excellence in Blockchain Security Award, respectively.The Global Blockchain Show, sponsored by PLAYA3ULL GAMES, Global Market of Artification, C1, Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Blockchain Centre, among others, concluded with the ultimate VIP afterparty at the Soho Garden Meydan in Dubai.As the event drew to a close, participants departed with fresh perspectives, invaluable connections, and a shared commitment to shaping the future of blockchain. Plans for the 2025 edition are already underway, promising an even more impactful gathering for the Web3 community.For more information, visit www.globalblockchainshow.com.About VAP GroupVAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.For media enquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to: media@globalblockchainshow.comSource: Global Blockchain ShowCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.