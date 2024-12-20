Reserve Advisors Expands With Acquisition of California-Based Browning Reserve Group

The strategic acquisition comes as the common interest community association industry continues to focus on the physical and financial well-being of the housing industry.

Reserve Advisors, a leading provider of capital planning consulting services for community associations, announced the acquisition of Browning Reserve Group (BRG).

Founded in 1999 and based in Sacramento, BRG serves as a trusted partner for more than 2,500 client properties primarily in California and Nevada. BRG provides reserve study services across a range of property types - including community associations, resorts, government properties, park districts, and various non-profit organizations.

Peter Hellman, CEO of Reserve Advisors, emphasized the strategic alignment of the acquisition by highlighting the shared client-centric approach between the two organizations. He explained that "as community leaders face increasing external challenges that affect the physical and financial well-being of their properties, professional consulting services have become crucial in helping them navigate these issues. These services provide essential support, aiding leaders in making informed, strategic decisions to preserve their communities." Hellman noted that the merger was driven by a mutual desire to offer exceptional guidance and support in an evolving landscape. The acquisition combines two of the industry's most established firms, strengthening their ability to expand their national presence and provide enhanced value to their clients.

Robert Browning, PCAM, RS, RSS, and founder of BRG, has been providing reserve study and association consulting services for more than 35 years. When asked why he chose Reserve Advisors, Browning said "Beyond our shared reputation, together, our organizations offer an unparalleled combination of resources, expertise, and systems that will enable us to deliver even greater value to our teams and clients. Our larger scale and robust infrastructure provide the foundation for continued growth and innovation, ensuring we can support evolving needs and drive success in new, impactful ways."

About Reserve Advisors

Founded in 1991, Reserve Advisors provides reserve study and capital planning consulting services for more than 18,000 community associations nationwide. The firms' services encompass reserve studies, structural integrity reserve studies, property insurance appraisals, and energy consulting services. Reserve Advisors is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, employing over 85 employees across 14 states. For more information visit www.reserveadvisors.com.

About Browning Reserve Group

BRG specializes in reserve study and consulting services for common interest communities, governmental properties, park districts, and non-profits throughout the western United States. Browning will continue to lead BRG under its existing brand. For more information about Browning Reserve Group, visit www.browningrg.com.

