Freitag, 20.12.2024
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
WKN: A2QJD4 | ISIN: GB00BN7CG237 | Ticker-Symbol: A5SA
20.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team Announces Record $15.25 Million Penthouse Sale at Aston Martin Residences

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / The Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team announced today the successful sale of a $15,250,000 penthouse at the iconic Aston Martin Residences, marking the highest sale in the company's history.

Aston Martin Residences

This exceptional property, perched atop one of Miami's most distinguished residential towers, features unparalleled ocean views and a sophisticated contemporary design that reflects the renowned craftsmanship and prestige of the Aston Martin Residences brand. The penthouse offers an expansive layout with floor-to-ceiling windows, seamlessly blending architectural elegance with the vibrant beauty of the surrounding coastline.

The Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team led the transaction, whose proven expertise in luxury real estate and commitment to delivering 10-star client service ensured a seamless and successful outcome.

"This sale represents an important milestone for our team and showcases the results we deliver for our clients," said Laurie Finkelstein Reader, Founder and CEO. "Our focus has always been on combining exceptional market knowledge with a client-centric approach to ensure every transaction is executed with precision and care for every client."

This record-setting transaction underscores the Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team's dedication to providing best-in-class representation in luxury real estate.

For more information on this sale or to inquire about additional luxury properties in South Florida, please contact:

Contact Information

Estefania Mones
Director of Marketing
estefania@lauriereader.com
(561) 783-6607

SOURCE: Laurie Finkelstein Reader Team



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
