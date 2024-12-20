Art of Living: UN Celebrates World Meditation Day as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Delivers Keynote Address

Millions to Join "World Meditates with Gurudev" on December 21, 8:00 PM IST

In the fast-paced rhythm of contemporary life, meditation has emerged as a guiding light, leading individuals worldwide towards inner peace and self-discovery. This profound practice, deeply rooted in India's history and culture, has transcended geographical boundaries. In recent decades, meditation has emerged as a powerful tool in fostering international goodwill, promoting mental well-being, and offering a unique philosophical perspective on life. The global popularity of meditation today is a testament to India's growing influence, as the world increasingly turns to India not just for its economic potential but for the wisdom embedded in its spiritual traditions. India's promotion of meditation has bolstered its role as a global thought leader in areas of peacebuilding and conflict resolution. By positioning meditation as a cornerstone of global peace initiatives, India has solidified its reputation as a nation that offers solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

Global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will guide a live World Meditation on Saturday, December 21, following the United Nations General Assembly's unanimous adoption of a resolution declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day. This historic event establishes an annual global celebration of meditation, highlighting its transformative benefits for mental and physical health and its potential to foster peace and unity.

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York will commemorate the first World Meditation Day with a special event at the UN headquarters on December 20, 2024. Themed "Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony," the event will feature a keynote address by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, marking a significant moment in global recognition of meditation's value.

"The recognition of meditation by the United Nations is a profound step forward," said Gurudev. "Meditation nurtures the soul, calms the mind, and offers a solution to modern challenges."

Key Highlights

Keynote Address at the United Nations : Gurudev, renowned for his work in stress relief and conflict resolution, will address senior UN leaders, diplomats, and global dignitaries, emphasizing meditation's role in fostering peace and unity.

Global Livestream Event: On December 21, millions will join Gurudev in a worldwide livestreamed meditation session, aligning with the Winter Solstice - a time for reflection and renewal.

Event Details

What : "World Meditates with Gurudev"

When : Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 9:30 AM EST / 2:30 PM GMT / 8:00 PM IST

Where: Livestream at http://aolf.me/world-meditation-day

Why World Meditation Day Matters

The UN General Assembly's recognition of World Meditation Day is a bold acknowledgment of meditation's capacity to address rising stress, violence, and societal disconnection. Gurudev, who has dedicated 43 years to spreading meditation across 180 countries, views it as the most effective tool for cultivating mental clarity, emotional resilience, and societal harmony.

Gurudev's peace-building efforts underscore meditation's transformative power. He has mediated peace negotiations in conflict-stricken regions such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia , where he played a pivotal role in ending the 52-year-long conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. In India, he contributed significantly to resolving the 500-year-old Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir conflict , fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities.

"Meditation not only calms the mind but also provides a higher perspective, empowering leaders and communities to transcend divisions and work toward lasting peace," Gurudev emphasized.

Global Outreach and Celebration



To make meditation accessible to all, the Art of Living Foundation is hosting thousands of events worldwide in government centers, diplomatic missions, and places of historical value. This initiative is aimed at leading the world toward a meditative lifestyle, showcasing the universal applicability of meditation as a cornerstone for global peace-building efforts.

Join the global movement on December 21 and experience the profound impact of meditation for peace, harmony, and renewal.

Official UN links for session on 20th Dec and Event day in 21st Dec

https://www.un.org/en/observances/meditation-day

https://journal.un.org/en/new-york/otherevents/2024-12-18

