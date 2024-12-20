Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Cal Dental USA, a leading provider of dental services across Southern California, is proud to announce the appointment of James Jones as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2025. Jones will succeed Dr. John Kim, the company's founder and visionary, who has led the organization since its inception. Under Dr. Kim's guidance, Cal Dental USA evolved into a multi-million-dollar enterprise, and he now entrusts the company's future to his long-time protégé.

James Jones' journey at Cal Dental USA exemplifies dedication and perseverance. Joining the company 14 years ago as a dental assistant and front desk representative, Jones steadily ascended through the ranks with a commitment to innovation and excellence. His promotion to CEO represents a significant achievement not only for the company but also for professionals striving to overcome barriers and reach new heights in their careers.

A Dream Fulfilled

"I used to pray for times like this because I really did. This is a dream come true," said Jones. "Hard work and dedication are what put me in this position, and I don't take this lightly. I want to thank my mentor, Dr. John Kim, for the opportunity and for believing in me. Together, we've built something remarkable, and now it's my honor to lead Cal Dental USA into the future."

As the new CEO, Jones is determined to continue the company's legacy of growth while focusing on reducing costs and making dental healthcare more accessible to patients. "Access to healthcare is a right, not a privilege," Jones stated. "Our mission has always been about putting patients first, and I'm committed to ensuring that everyone can receive the care they deserve without financial barriers."

A Vision for the Future

Under Jones' leadership, Cal Dental USA is poised to enhance its community-focused approach and expand its reach. The company's initiatives have included partnerships with high-profile athletes, as well as impactful collaborations with nonprofits to provide dental care and hygiene kits to underserved communities. Cal Dental USA has also become synonymous with charitable giving, hosting events like Clipper Darrell's Annual Turkey Drive and holiday initiatives in partnership with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Jones added, "Dr. Kim has been more than a mentor; he's been a visionary. What he's built here is extraordinary, and I'm humbled to carry that legacy forward. My story is proof that with hard work and the right opportunities, anything is possible. To anyone out there dreaming of more-never stop working for it."

About Cal Dental USA



Founded by Dr. John Kim, Cal Dental USA has grown from a single office to a thriving network of 23 clinics across Southern California. Renowned for its patient-first philosophy, the company provides high-quality, affordable dental care while fostering career development opportunities for aspiring professionals in the healthcare field. Cal Dental USA remains committed to innovation, excellence, and making a lasting impact on the communities it serves.

