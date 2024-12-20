HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acuren Corporation ("Acuren" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. The comparability of our operating results for the period from July 30, 2024 through September 30, 2024 (Successor), January 1, 2024 through July 29, 2024 (Predecessor) and the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (Predecessor) was impacted by the Company's acquisition of ASP Acuren Holdings, Inc. ("ASP Acuren" and the "ASP Acuren Acquisition").

Third Quarter 2024 Results Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Results

2024 Predecessor Revenue of $101.5 million and 2024 Successor Revenue of $201.5 million compared to 2023 Predecessor Revenue of $265.5 million

Combined Revenue of $303.0 million, up 14.1% from the prior Predecessor period

2024 Predecessor Gross Profit of $25.5 million, or 25.1%, and 2024 Successor Gross Profit of $49.2 million, or 24.4%, compared to 2023 Predecessor Gross Profit of $64.2 million or 24.2% in the prior Predecessor period

Combined Adjusted Gross Profit of $89.8 million or 29.6% compared to 29.3% in the prior Predecessor period

2024 Predecessor income from operations of $2.4 million and 2024 Successor loss from operations of $79.2 million compared to 2023 Predecessor income from operations of $16.1 million

2024 Predecessor Net Income of $3.9 million and 2024 Successor Net Loss of $89.8 million compared to 2023 Predecessor Net income of $1.0 million

Combined Adjusted EBITDA of $51.3 million, up 14.8% from the prior Predecessor period

Combined Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9%, compared to 16.8% from the prior Predecessor period

Nine Months 2024 Results Compared to First Nine Months 2023 Results

2024 Predecessor Revenue of $633.9 million and 2024 Successor Revenue of $201.5 million compared to 2023 Predecessor Revenue of $779.9 million

Combined Revenue of $835.4 million, up 7.1% from the prior Predecessor period

2024 Predecessor Gross profit of $162.0 million, or 25.6%, and 2024 Successor Gross Profit of $49.2 million, or 24.4%, compared to 2023 Predecessor Gross Profit of $180.6 million, or 23.2%, in the prior Predecessor period

Combined Adjusted Gross Profit of $244.8 million or 29.3% compared to 28.4% in the prior Predecessor period

2024 Predecessor income from operations of $36.1 million and 2024 Successor loss from operations of $79.2 million compared to 2023 Predecessor income from operations of $44.7 million

2024 Predecessor Net Loss of $2.8 million and 2024 Successor Net Loss of $89.8 million compared to 2023 Predecessor Net Income of $8.2 million

Combined Adjusted EBITDA of $145.9 million, up 15.2% from the prior Predecessor period

Combined Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5%, compared to 16.2% from the prior Predecessor period

Tal Pizzey, CEO of Acuren stated, "Our strong year-to-date results reflect continued improvement in service revenue and margins, driven primarily by increased demand from recurring customers, new sales in target markets, and pricing initiatives implemented in 2023. The effectiveness of our S-4 marks an important milestone as we continue working diligently towards our public market debut. We believe our differentiated services, established client base, and strong market presence give us a solid foundation to grow our leadership in asset integrity testing while building a premier global testing, inspection, certification and compliance organization."

Robert A.E. Franklin, Co-Chairman of Acuren commented, "Now that our S-4 registration statement has gone effective, we expect to begin trading on OTC imminently and look forward to a NYSE debut in the new year. We believe our strong balance sheet position, including over $130 million in cash, significant EBITDA growth, ongoing margin improvement, and a leadership team dedicated to operational excellence gives us the ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

Planned Relisting

On July 30, 2024, the Company completed the ASP Acuren Acquisition for $1.88 billion. On December 16, 2024, the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-282976) was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and, effective as of that date, it completed its re-domiciliation from the British Virgin Islands into a Delaware corporation. The Company anticipates its common stock will begin trading on the OTC Market prior to the end of the year. The Company intends to apply to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange during the first quarter of 2025.

About Acuren Corporation

Acuren is a leading provider of critical asset integrity services. The company operates primarily in North America serving a broad range of industrial markets. It provides these essential and often compliance-mandated (often at customer locations) services in the industrial space and is focused on the recuring maintenance needs of its customers. The work Acuren does fits in the service category referred to as Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) including Nondestructive Testing ("NDT") in the field and the laboratory and in-lab destructive testing capabilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release the Company may discuss events or results that have not yet occurred or been realized, commonly referred to as forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Acuren Corporation ("Acuren" or the "Company"). Such discussion and statements may contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "will," "should," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "seek," "continue," "pro forma" "outlook," "may," "might," "should," "can have," "have," "likely," "potential," "target," "indicative," "illustrative," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and relate in this press release, without limitation, to statements, beliefs, projections and expectations about future events, including the planned relisting. Such statements are based on the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding the Company's future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of cautionary statements and risks that may affect the Company's future results of operations and financial results, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC on December 12, 2024, and any supplements and post-effective amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains Combined Revenue, Combined Adjusted Gross Profit, Combined Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Combined loss from operations, Combined EBITDA, Combined Adjusted EBITDA and Combined Adjusted EBITDA Margin which are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our results of operations as reported in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Successor and Predecessor periods are in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of the combined financial information of the Predecessor and Successor for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, is not in accordance with GAAP. Combined financial information consists of the mathematical addition of selected financial data of the Predecessor and Successor periods. No other adjustments are made to the combined presentation. However, we believe that for purposes of discussion and analysis, the combined financial information is useful for management and investors to assess our ongoing financial and operational performance and trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting our results of operations as reported in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP, certain tables and discussion included within this release also present the combined results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

As used in this press release, Combined Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as Combined Gross Profit less depreciation expense included in cost of revenue for the Predecessor and Successor periods. Combined Adjusted Gross Profit Margin is defined as Combined Gross Profit divided by Combined Revenue. Combined EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the Predecessor and Successor periods and Combined Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of certain non-cash and other specifically identified items for the Predecessor and Successor periods. Combined Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Combined Adjusted EBITDA divided by Combined Revenue.

The Company uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the additional financial information both in explaining its results to shareholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of its businesses. The Company's management believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures (a) permit investors to view the Company's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate the Company's past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (b) permit investors to compare the Company with its peers, (c) determines certain elements of management's incentive compensation, and (d) provide consistent period-to-period comparisons of the results.

While the Company believes these non-U.S. GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is included later in this press release.

Acuren Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Successor

September 30,

2024 Predecessor

December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,458 $ 87,061 Accounts receivable, net 278,174 233,244 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,073 13,608 Total current assets 426,705 333,913 Property, plant and equipment, net 191,172 112,264 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 27,212 22,441 Goodwill 898,165 511,501 Intangible assets, net 768,693 264,335 Deferred income tax asset 813 2,368 Other assets 15,355 15,793 Total assets 2,328,115 1,262,615 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,208 $ 23,206 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 70,805 65,775 Current portion of debt 7,721 7,280 Current portion of lease obligations 16,051 16,623 Total current liabilities 117,785 112,884 Debt, net of current portion 748,294 668,031 Non-current lease obligations 38,317 38,061 Deferred income tax liability 190,536 35,294 Other liabilities 21,820 26,346 Total liabilities 1,116,752 880,616 Commitments and contingencies Equity Ordinary stock (Successor), $0 par value; 121,412,515 shares issued and outstanding - - Founder Preferred stock (Successor), $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock (Predecessor), $0.01 par value; 5,700,000 shares issued and 5,024,802 shares outstanding - 50 Treasury stock (Predecessor), 7,769 common shares at cost - (1,029 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,291,826 366,327 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (91,361 ) 17,447 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,898 (796 ) Total equity 1,211,363 381,999 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,328,115 $ 1,262,615

Acuren Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Successor

July 30 to

September 30 Predecessor

January 1 to

July 29 Predecessor

January 1 to

September 30 Service revenue $ 201,485 $ 633,866 $ 779,923 Cost of revenue 152,281 471,881 599,332 Gross profit 49,204 161,985 180,591 Selling, general and administrative expenses 103,835 120,633 135,892 Transaction costs 24,554 5,204 - Income (loss) from operations (79,185 ) 36,148 44,699 Interest expense, net 13,336 39,379 39,066 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 9,073 - Other expense (income), net (600 ) (580 ) 58 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (91,921 ) (11,724 ) 5,575 Benefit for income taxes (2,097 ) (8,946 ) (2,618 ) Net income (loss) (89,824 ) (2,778 ) 8,193 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 10,898 (18,008 ) 2,528 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 10,898 (18,008 ) 2,528 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (78,926 ) $ (20,786 ) $ 10,721

Acuren Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Successor

July 30 to

September 30 Predecessor

July 1 to

July 29 Predecessor

July 1 to

September 30 Service revenue $ 201,485 $ 101,512 $ 265,535 Cost of revenue 152,281 75,994 201,328 Gross profit 49,204 25,518 64,207 Selling, general and administrative expenses 103,835 17,909 48,095 Transaction costs 24,554 5,204 - Income (loss) from operations (79,185 ) 2,405 16,112 Interest expense, net 13,336 5,828 15,423 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 9,073 - Other income, net (600 ) (294 ) (4 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (91,921 ) (12,202 ) 693 Benefit for income taxes (2,097 ) (16,145 ) (325 ) Net income (loss) (89,824 ) 3,943 1,018 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 10,898 (5,170 ) (7,268 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 10,898 (5,170 ) (7,268 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (78,926 ) $ (1,227 ) $ (6,250 )

Acuren Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Successor

July 30 to

September 30 Predecessor

January 1 to

July 29 Predecessor

January 1 to

September 30 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (89,824 ) $ (2,778 ) $ 8,193 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for credit losses 1,005 408 548 Depreciation and amortization 20,431 45,777 71,154 Noncash lease expense 1,249 5,453 6,710 Share-based compensation expense 62,802 17,858 4,111 Amortization of deferred financing costs 486 2,406 2,267 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 9,073 - Fair value adjustments on interest rate derivatives - 3,102 (2,573 ) Deferred income taxes (1,965 ) (20,565 ) (675 ) Other - (588 ) (85 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (3,527 ) (32,797 ) (52,353 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,674 ) (2,829 ) (1,239 ) Accounts payable 4,696 (9,691 ) (2,149 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7,400 ) 17,481 197 Operating lease obligations (1,333 ) (5,751 ) (6,618 ) Other assets and liabilities 1,990 (4,516 ) 7,337 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,064 ) 22,042 34,825 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,403 ) (14,334 ) (15,586 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 251 1,029 1,251 Acquisition of ASP Acuren, net of cash acquired (1,827,426 ) - - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (46,280 ) (6,010 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,830,578 ) (59,585 ) (20,345 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under long-term debt 775,000 30,000 195,000 Repayments of long-term debt - (16,346 ) (79,563 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (21,355 ) - (2,659 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,615 ) (5,836 ) (7,653 ) Dividends paid to stockholder - - (150,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of warrants, net of issuance costs 666,630 - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,418,660 7,818 (44,875 ) Net effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 5,507 (7,881 ) 1,973 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (424,475 ) (37,605 ) (28,423 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 556,933 87,061 62,585 End of period $ 132,458 $ 49,456 $ 34,162

Acuren Corporation Reconciliation of Combined Revenue (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Combined period

January 1, 2024

through September

30, 2024 Combined period

January 1, 2023

through September

30, 2023 Combined period

July 1, 2024 through

September 30, 2024 Combined period

July 1, 2023 through

September 30, 2023 Revenue from predecessor period $ 633,866 $ 779,923 $ 101,512 $ 265,535 Revenue from successor period 201,485 - 201,485 - Total combined revenue(1) $ 835,351 $ 779,923 $ 302,997 $ 265,535 1. The combined financial information for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes the results of operations of ASP Acuren (Predecessor) for the period from January 1, 2024 to July 29, 2024 and Acuren Corporation (Successor) for the period from July 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

Acuren Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Margin Percentage (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Successor period July 30 to September 30, 2024 2024 Gross profit $ 49,204 Depreciation expense included in cost of revenue 11,481 Predecessor period July 1 to July 29, 2024 Gross profit 25,518 Depreciation expense included in cost of revenue 3,581 Adjusted gross profit for the combined period July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 $ 89,784 Adjusted gross margin percentage for the combined period July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 (1) 29.6 % Successor period July 30 to September 30, 2024 2024 Gross profit $ 49,204 Depreciation expense included in cost of revenue 11,481 Predecessor period January 1 to July 29, 2024 Gross profit 161,985 Depreciation expense included in cost of revenue 22,123 Adjusted gross profit for the combined period January 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 $ 244,793 Adjusted gross margin percentage for the combined period January 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 (1) 29.3 %

Acuren Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Gross Margin Percentage (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Predecessor period July 1 to September 30, 2023 2023 Gross profit $ 64,207 Depreciation expense included in cost of revenue 13,581 Adjusted gross profit 77,788 Adjusted gross margin percentage (1) 29.3 % Predecessor period January 1 to September 30, 2023 2023 Gross profit $ 180,591 Depreciation expense included in cost of revenue 40,989 Adjusted gross profit 221,580 Adjusted gross margin percentage (1) 28.4 % 1. The Adjusted Gross margin is calculated as Adjusted Gross margin divided by combined revenues for the 2024 period and divided by revenues for the 2023 period

Acuren Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Successor period July 30 to September 30, 2024 2024 Net income (loss) $ (89,824 ) Benefit for income taxes (2,097 ) Interest expense, net 13,336 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,431 Predecessor period July 1 to July 29, 2024 Net income (loss) 3,943 Benefit for income taxes (16,145 ) Interest expense, net 5,828 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,013 Adjustments July 1 to September 30, 2024 Pre-ASP Acuren seller-related expenses and stock compensation(1) 9,809 One time non-cash equity charges(2) 69,821 Acquisition related transaction and integration expenses(3) (505 ) ASP Acuren transaction related expenses(4) 24,554 Non cash stock compensation expense(5) 5,540 Other non-recurring charges(6) (386 ) Adjusted EBITDA for the combined period July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 (7) $ 51,318 Adjusted EBITDA margin for the combined period from July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 (8) 16.9 % Successor period July 30 to September 30, 2024 2024 Net income (loss) $ (89,824 ) Benefit for income taxes (2,097 ) Interest expense, net 13,336 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,431 Predecessor period January 1 to July 29, 2024 Net income (loss) (2,778 ) Benefit for income taxes (8,946 ) Interest expense, net 39,379 Depreciation and amortization expense 45,777 Adjustments January 1 to September 30, 2024 Pre-ASP Acuren seller-related expenses and stock compensation(1) 29,477 One time non-cash equity charges(2) 69,821 Acquisition related transaction and integration expenses(3) 1,548 ASP Acuren transaction related expenses(4) 29,758 Non cash stock compensation expense(5) 336 Other non-recurring charges(6) (280 ) Adjusted EBITDA for the combined period January 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 (7) $ 145,938 Adjusted EBITDA margin for the combined period from January 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024 (8) 17.5 %

Acuren Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Predecessor period July 1 to September 30, 2023 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,018 Benefit for income taxes (325 ) Interest expense, net 15,423 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,208 EBITDA 39,324 Pre-ASP Acuren seller-related expenses and stock compensation(1) 3,269 One time non-cash equity charges(2) - Acquisition related transaction and integration expenses(3) 1,571 ASP Acuren transaction related expenses(4) - Non cash stock compensation expense(5) - Other non-recurring charges(6) 546 Adjusted EBITDA(7) $ 44,710 Adjusted EBITDA margin (8) 16.8 % Predecessor period January 1 to September 30, 2023 2023 Net income (loss) $ 8,193 Benefit for income taxes (2,618 ) Interest expense, net 39,066 Depreciation and amortization expense 71,154 EBITDA 115,795 Pre-ASP Acuren seller-related expenses and stock compensation(1) 6,716 One time non-cash equity charges(2) - Acquisition related transaction and integration expenses(3) 2,990 ASP Acuren transaction related expenses(4) - Non cash stock compensation expense(5) - Other non-recurring charges(6) 1,195 Adjusted EBITDA(7) $ 126,696 Adjusted EBITDA margin (8) 16.2 % 1. Adjustment to add back expenses related primarily to the previous owner's compensation, stock incentive plans and debt extinguishment costs. 2. Adjustment to add back the one time non cash stock compensation expenses for Founder Preferred Shares and independent director stock options for which the performance target was achieved when the acquisition of ASP Acuren occurred. 3. Adjustment to add back transaction and acquisition integration related costs and similar items for acquisitions (both completed and not completed) not including the acquisition of ASP Acuren. 4. Adjustment to add back the transaction related expenses for the ASP Acuren acquisition. 5. Adjustment to add back stock compensation expense. 6. Adjustment to add back other non-recurring charges including restructuring charges, IT development charges and certain gains, losses and balance adjustments. 7. The combined financial information for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes the results of operations of ASP Acuren (Predecessor) for the period from January 1, 2024 to July 29, 2024 and Acuren Corporation (Successor) for the period from July 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024. 8. The Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by combined revenues for the 2024 period and divided by revenues for the 2023 period.

