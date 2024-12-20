Norway's Scatec ASA has reached financial close on a 60 MW solar plant in Botswana. The project will be developed as section of a broader 120 MW complex in the central part of the country. Norwegian renewables developer Scatec has reached financial close for the second 60 MW solar plant of its 120 MW Mmadinare solar complex in Botswana. The estimated total capital expenditure for the 120 MW project is BWP 1. 5 billion ($108 million). The solar plants will be financed by BWP 1 billion of non-recourse project debt and the remainder by equity from Scatec. Financing for the projects will be provided ...

