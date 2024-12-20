Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024

WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
20.12.24
09:59 Uhr
0,274 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
20.12.2024 14:37 Uhr
86 Leser
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Publication of Prospectus

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Publication of Prospectus 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Publication of Prospectus 
20-Dec-2024 / 13:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
20 December 2024 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa" or the "Company") 
Publication of Prospectus 
 Allotment of Placing Shares 
Subscription 
 
PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 16 December 2024 relating to the 
results of the Placing, its Prospectus dated 20 December 2024 has been approved by the FCA and has been published 
today. 
 
An electronic copy of the Prospectus has been made available on the Company's website (https://www.thalassaholdings.com 
). The Prospectus is also available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism website: (https://data.fca.org.uk/ 
#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism). 
 
Terms used in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, be as defined in the announcement 
published by the Company on 16 December 2024 in relation to the Placing and Admission. 
 
ALLOTMENT OF SHARES 
 
The Company also confirms that it has today allotted 8,710,000 Placing Shares of USUSD0.01 each, conditionally on 
Admission. 
 
Applications will be made to the FCA for admission of the Placing Shares to the Equity Shares (Transition) Category of 
the Official List of the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading of the Placing Shares on its 
main market for listed securities. It is expected that Admission will become effective at or around 8.00 a.m. on 10 
January 2025. 
 
All references to time in this announcement are to London time. Any changes in the expected timetable and the results 
of the allotment of shares will be announced by the Company through the regulatory news service. 
The Placing Shares ("New Ordinary Shares") will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all 
respects with all other ordinary shares of the Company. 
 
The Company confirms that with effect from admission of the New Ordinary Shares to the FCA's Official List and to 
trading on the Main Market for listed securities, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 16,655,838 ordinary 
shares of USUSD0.01 each. As at the last practicable date, the Company holds 12,906,521 ordinary shares in treasury. 
 
The above figure of 16,655,838 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in the Company under the 
FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
SUBSCRIPTION 
 
The Company has also entered into a subscription letter with Alina Holdings plc ("Alina" or "Subscriber"), whereby Alin 
a has agreed to conditionally subscribe for up to 12,000,000 new ordinary shares of USUSD0.01 in the Company (" 
Subscription Shares") at at a subscription price of GBP0.25, subject to Alina selling its existing property assets in 
Brislington and Hastings. 
 
The Subscriber may subscribe for any number of Subscription Shares up to a maximum of GBP3,000,000, at its discretion. 
There is no minimum amount the Subscriber must subscribe for. The Subscription may be cancelled by the Company if, 
inter alia, the Subscription has not been completed by 19 December 2025. 
 
The Subscription is conditional on the Placing. In the event that the Placing does not complete, the Subscription will 
not proceed. 
 
Admission of the Subscription Shares will take place within 10 Business Days of the Company receiving payment from the 
Subscriber for the Subscription Shares. 
 
Due to the Company and Alina having a number of cross shareholdings and a shared director, Duncan Soukup, the 
transaction is considered a related party transaction under DTR 7.3 and, accordingly, Mr Soukup recused himself from 
the Company's Board meeting approving the transaction. In the opinion of the Company's independent directors, the 
Subscription is fair and reasonable from the perspective of the Company and its shareholders. 
 
LEI: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
 
END 
 
MARKET ABUSE REGULATION DISCLOSURE 
 
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the 
purposes of Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue 
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended ("UK MAR"), and Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 
No. 596/2014 ("EU MAR"). The Company is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Enquiries:      enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: PDI 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 366599 
EQS News ID:  2056033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056033&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 08:04 ET (13:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
