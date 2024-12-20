TitanHQ Achieves Outstanding Results in Latest Virus Bulletin Email Security Test, Outperforming All Competitors

GALWAY, IRELAND, and SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / TitanHQ, the leading email security provider, announces that it received the highest overall score of any solution in the Q4 2024 VBSpam test , part of Virus Bulletin's ongoing security product test suite. TitanHQ outperformed 11 other market-leading email security solutions, earning another VBSpam+ award.

TitanHQ's repeated top rankings reflect the solution's consistent excellence throughout 2024, including a regular 100% catch rate and reinforces our commitment to delivering industry-leading email security.

The Q4 Virus Bulletin test assessed the performance of 33 email security solutions against streams of legitimate, unwanted, and malicious emails, with 11 of the solutions opting for public testing.

"We are thrilled to have significantly outperformed our main competitors and surpassed the industry average. Our unwavering commitment to providing unmatched email security is evident in these results, and we remain dedicated to protecting our clients from evolving cyber threats," said Ronan Kavanagh, CEO at TitanHQ.

A Closer Look at the Q4 Results

TitanHQ excelled in the December (Q4) Virus Bulletin Test with a perfect 100% Phishing Catch Rate, earning the #1 position and securing a third consecutive VBSpam+ award for outstanding performance.

Both SpamTitan and PhishTitan, powered by the same advanced filtering engine, showcased their technological excellence in Virus Bulletin's latest assessment. In the Q4 tests, TitanHQ achieved a first-place position, affirming its leadership in the industry.

The Virus Bulletin test, conducted over Q4, evaluated nearly 125,000 emails. TitanHQ's email security solution excelled, categorizing all but two spam messages correctly, achieving 100% efficacy in phishing and malware detection. TitanHQ's email security suite has once again attained a flawless 100% catch rate for phishing and malware, underscoring the reliability and effectiveness of its cutting-edge solutions.

SpamTitan outperformed industry rivals including Mimecast, N-Able, Fortinet, and Sophos:

No malware or phishing emails passed the filters of?SpamTitan?in this test. While scoring green in all the speed measurements and correctly classifying all the legitimate samples, the product is awarded VBSpam+ certification.

"This test reaffirms TitanHQ's unmatched expertise in spam and phishing protection, solidifying our position as the premier choice for combating phishing attempts and spam infiltrations. With TitanHQ customers gain unparalleled defense against these threats, with minimal false positives," Kavanagh said.

"We've seen a remarkable influx of new MSP customers migrating from other solutions, consistently highlighting TitanHQ's ability to deliver immediate and substantial threat mitigation. These independent test results validate our commitment to providing top-tier protection against phishing, spam, and viruses, all while offering exceptional value."

About TitanHQ?

TitanHQ is a 25-year-old, multi-award-winning SaaS cybersecurity platform that delivers a layered security solution to businesses globally. It offers cutting-edge technologies and robust solutions to protect SMBs and MSPs against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.??

About Virus Bulletin

Virus Bulletin is a security information portal, testing, and certification body with a formidable reputation for providing users with independent intelligence about the latest developments in the global threat landscape. Virus Bulletin is a world-renowned independent testing and certification body, active in testing, reviewing and benchmarking security solutions for over 20 years. Their regular public certifications cover security threat protections of all types as well as enterprise-level anti-spam solutions.?

