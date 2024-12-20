Perk Labs Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), is providing an update on the Company's current situation.

The Company remains under a "failure to file" cease trade order ("FFCTO"), in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions, and trading in the Company's securities on The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") remains suspended until the FFCTO is revoked.

The Company's delayed financial statements are expected to be released as soon as possible. These have taken longer than anticipated to complete, in part due to resources and scheduling with the Company's new auditors. The Company regrets this delay in filing and the inconvenience to shareholders, and will file the required statements as soon as possible.

The Company continues to operate normally and to make progress with its product development and business expansion.

We look forward to resolving our regulatory delays and moving forward with our growth strategy.

Perk Labs Inc., (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. The Company specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions, including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations, parking fees, and service payments. The Company provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-transaction brands such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, hotels and resorts, festivals and events, and professional service companies.

