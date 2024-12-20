Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Announces AI for Shopping Centers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) announces that PintoCity Centers will use AI for optimum mall space planning.

The integration of AI in the office property management industry is revolutionizing how office spaces are sized, managed, secured, and optimized for tenant comfort.

Commercial real estate requires a unique set of design and planning solutions. Understanding how and when different areas are utilized can inform better decisions about space planning and amenity provisioning to create designs that are tailored to the specific needs of a tenant. One of the most promising applications of AI technology in real estate is for generating floor plans. Floor plan generators can use data on a specific building's size, shape, and usage to create custom floor plans that meet specific requirements.

AI also makes a substantial impact through predictive maintenance, where algorithms analyze data from building systems to anticipate and address potential failures before they occur. This not only prevents downtime but also extends the lifespan of critical infrastructure, reducing operational costs. Furthermore, AI-driven energy management systems adjust heating, cooling, and lighting in real time, based on occupancy and environmental conditions, leading to substantial energy savings and a reduced carbon footprint. AI also plays a crucial role in personalizing tenant experiences.

"Our typical building size is more than 200,000 square feet. That's a lot of floor plans for a lot of potential tenants. AI makes it easier, better and faster to get to revenue" says Brian Lovig, PintoCity Interim CEO.

About PintoCity Inc.

PintoCity is in the specialty real estate business. PintoCity's business model is to acquire and manage dark shopping centers and big box stores throughout the United States. Properties are to be repurposed to entertainment and themed centers with a revenue generating strategy in place. With the empowerment of being a subsidiary of

About Arvana Inc.

Arvana (OTC:AVNI) is a public company registered under the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that is quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets Current Information Alternative Reporting platform. www.OTCmarkets.com.

Additional Information:

Arvana Contact:

James Kim, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 702 899 1072

Email: james@arvana.us

Website: https://arvana.us

PintoCity Contact:

Brian Lovig, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 725 291 8055

Email: brian@pintocity.com

Website: https://pintocity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulator legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Arvana Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com