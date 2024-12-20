Regulatory News:

Orano has opened international arbitration proceedings against the State of Niger following the withdrawal of its mining license for IMOURAREN, dated 19 June 2024.

This move comes after several months of unsuccessful attempts at mediation and conciliation.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the license took place when Orano presented the State of Niger with a concrete, technical proposal, which would have allowed the IMOURAREN deposit to be exploited as quickly as possible, and after works had resumed since June 2024.

The group has engaged the Clay Arbitration law firm to represent them.

