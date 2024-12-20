RedPADEL Partners With Taykus to Offer Clubs and Players a Premium Booking Experience

RedPADEL, a padel events and technology company, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with global club management system Taykus.

This strategic partnership will help padel facilities access robust club management tools, leveraging the power of World Padel Rating (WPR) for day-to-day programming, activities and open games.

The partnership opens up an option for padel facilities that are looking for a powerful booking solution that fully integrates World Padel Rating.

"We have been asked by many facilities how they can incorporate WPR into their local events, daily programming, and open games, understanding that level based play is what will drive enjoyment and engagement at the club level. WPR, along with our partnership with the USPA will allow everyone to speak one common language as it pertains to player ratings and levels," said Charles Messow, CEO of RedPADEL. "Our strategy with WPR continues to be agnostic in the marketplace, working with different platforms to integrate our API. Taykus has a very strong solution for clubs that combines a marketplace and private label option with powerful and flexible admin tools."

As part of this partnership, WPR will be available for players to find games with other players based on their WPR. Club owners and administrators will also be able to create daily programming using WPR parameters to ensure players are participating in club activities with players of similar level.

Sergio Servert, CEO of Taykus believes that the integration between Taykus and World Padel Rating helps fill an industry gap.

"Each player will be able to create and join matches with people of their level, increasing the enjoyment of the sport, making it more efficient," said Servert. "This joint solution allows clubs to significantly expand the universe of players they can target with the peace of mind of offering an exceptional experience that generates that engagement with the client. This is one of the most important news stories of the last 10 years in the industry."

About TAYKUS

Taykus is a 360 global platform for racket sports facilities with the most innovative technology on the market. Both in its CRM and Web layer for sports clubs, as well as in its marketplace, Taykus represents the most innovative commitment in the last 10 years in the padel sector. Taykus plans to implement its management systems in more than 2,000 clubs in the next two years and reach millions of players with its App, generating the most powerful match on the market between users and facilities.

