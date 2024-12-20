Linsoul Inc.: Linsoul Introduces the Kiwi Ears First-Ever Over-Ear Headphones: The Kiwi Ears Division

Designed with musicians, sound engineers, and audio enthusiasts in mind, the Kiwi Ears Division offers professional-grade tuning inspired by the iconic sound of classic studio monitors.

The Division stands as the ultimate headphones for monitoring and DJs, offering a dynamic bass response, a neutral and accurate midrange, and crystal-clear trebles. Built for versatility, it excels on both the stage and in the studio. Whether you're creating, performing or simply enjoying your favorite tracks, the Division delivers an exceptional listening experience that truly sets it apart.

40mm Dynamic Driver

The Division utilizes a large 40mm composite diaphragm dynamic driver. Engineered after a tried-and-true driver design, the Division's dynamic driver is powerful and accurate. The diaphragm tension has been adjusted after numerous tests to ensure the most efficient responsiveness, and the voice coil and magnets have also been upgraded to enhance the sound.

Professional Tonal Balance

The Division has been carefully tuned to reflect the heritage of classic DJ and monitoring headphones. The bass is focused on powerful impact and rumble that has a quick decay for a clean precise sound. The midrange is neutral to produce an accurate reference for instruments and vocals. The treble is extremely clear and detailed to bring out every nuance without any harshness.

Classic Sound With a Modern Style

The Division is available in two color schemes: black and pink. The headband is wrapped with a plush vegan leather layering that is comfortable and secure on the head. The earmuffs also feature vegan leather, and are designed specifically to reflect our tuning strategy. The headphones are extremely lightweight and are perfect for listening to your music on the go.

Wired Headphones

The Division is a wired headphone. The wired design is intended to bring out the best sound quality without any compression in your music. Additionally, the cable is equipped with a 3.5mm unbalanced plug and comes standard with a 6.3mm adapter plug, which can be used with any professional audio equipment.

Headphone Specifications:

Driver Unit: 40mm

Impedance: 32 Ohm

Sensitivity: 98dB+/-3dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz to 20KHz

Plug: 3.5mm+6.3mm adaptor /3.5mm

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to over-ear headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight. The Division is more than just headphones, it's a tool crafted for creators, performers, and music enthusiasts who demand excellence. Step into a new world of sound with Kiwi Ears Division, where precision meets passion. The Kiwi Ears Division is now available for purchase at the Kiwi Ears official website and authorized retailers worldwide.

