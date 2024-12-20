Trust, Respect, Quality: AMG Industries Reimagines Brand With Celtic Shield Design

Historic Ohio Manufacturer Modernizes Image While Honoring Century Long Legacy of Precision Metal Manufacturing

AMG Industries , a leading manufacturer of precision metal components since 1904, announced today the launch of its new brand identity, featuring a distinctive Celtic shield logo that symbolizes the company's enduring commitment to trust, respect, quality and customer service.

The rebranding initiative reflects AMG Industries' evolution from its origins as the Akron Metallic Gasket Company to its current position as a premier supplier of precision metal stampings , fabrications and assemblies. The new Celtic shield logo represents four fundamental pillars of the company's business philosophy: trust, respect, quality, and service.

"Our new brand identity is more than just a logo - it's a symbol of the strength of bonds we forge with our customers, suppliers, and employees," said Richard Hamlin, CEO of AMG Industries. "Each quadrant of the Celtic shield represents a core value that has driven our success for over 115 years."

Operating from a 75,000-square-foot facility in Mount Vernon, Ohio, AMG Industries continues to expand its capabilities while maintaining its focus on high quality and continuous improvement manufacturing. The company specializes in metal stamping , fabrication , laser cutting , tube forming, CNC machining and various other advanced manufacturing processes, serving diverse industries including automotive, heavy truck, last mile delivery vehicles, agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

The rebranding comes at a time of continued growth for AMG Industries, as the company leverages its ISO-9001 certified quality management system and state-of-the-art equipment to meet increasingly complex manufacturing challenges. The new brand identity reinforces AMG's position as an industry leader while honoring its historic roots in American manufacturing.

"While we're proud of our modern equipment and technical capabilities, what truly sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to quality and service," added Hamlin. "Our new brand identity reflects this dedication while positioning us for continued growth and success in the years ahead."

The company's refreshed visual identity will be implemented across all platforms, from facility signage to digital presence, while maintaining the same commitment to excellence that has defined AMG Industries for more than a century.

SOURCE: AMG Industries

