Designworks Collective Acquires Archipelago Botanicals, to Drive Growth in Personal Care and Home Fragrance Markets

Designworks Collective, a leader in the wholesale and lifestyle markets, is proud to announce its acquisition of Archipelago Botanicals, an iconic brand celebrated for its luxurious personal care and home fragrance products. This strategic acquisition strengthens Designworks Collective position in high-growth markets while continuing to expand into the spa and hotel categories.

Archipelago Botanicals is renowned for its premium collections of botanically inspired personal care products and home fragrances. With a legacy built on delivering quality, consistency, and well-being, the brand has cultivated a loyal following of consumers seeking sophisticated, sensory-driven experiences.

"Archipelago Botanicals has always focused on natural and environmentally friendly product ingredients. From their bath & body ranges to their 'clean' laundry collection they have set a standard for product development and creation that I've always admired," said Joe Moore, CEO of Designworks Collective. "Acquiring Archipelago Botanicals leverages Designworks Collective's infrastructure and expertise, empowering us to build upon their heritage of products and expand the brand into the European markets.

The acquisition reflects Designworks Collective commitment to diversifying its portfolio and entering new markets. Archipelago Botanicals' emphasis on clean formulations, sustainable practices, and product design perfectly aligns with Designworks Collective values and vision.

Why Archipelago Botanicals?

The acquisition stems from a long-standing professional relationship between Designworks Collective CEO Joe Moore and Archipelago Botanicals Founder David Klass, who have known and respected each other for over 15 years.

Highlights of Archipelago Include:

Sustainable and Clean Solutions : With a focus on botanically inspired, environmentally conscious products, Archipelago Botanicals meets the growing consumer demand for sustainability without compromising luxury.

A Passion for Sensory Experiences : From indulgent lotions and bath products to candles and diffusers, Archipelago Botanicals excels at creating immersive, luxury moments.

An Established and Loyal Customer Base: The brand's widespread recognition and trusted reputation provide a solid foundation for growth in new markets.

"This acquisition is a powerful alignment of values and creativity," said David Klass, Founder of Archipelago Botanicals. "Joining Designworks Collective allows us to elevate our brand, expand into new markets and opportunities while maintaining the integrity and craftmanship that define us."

Future Plans

Designworks Collective and Archipelago Botanicals will collaborate to expand the product line and explore innovations in the personal care, home fragrance, and home cleaning spaces. Initial initiatives include:

Developing new product formulations focused on wellness, sustainability, and modern consumer needs.

Expanding into global markets to reach a broader audience of specialty customers.

Strengthen Archipelago's existing relationships with luxury hotels and spas.

This partnership combines Archipelago Botanicals' heritage and expertise with Designworks Collective leadership in design innovation and infrastructure, creating a dynamic force to transform how personal care and home fragrance products connect with consumers.

About Designworks Collective:

We are a studio of curators, thinkers, and makers with a passion for sharing imaginative ideas and creating great products. We have thoughtfully built and expanded our family of brands with one common thread - the customer. While separately, each company has a unique voice, together they are purposefully connected. Our customers inspire us to focus on today and take the time to plan for tomorrow, and that means being mindful about the experience you have every time you connect with one of our brands. Experiences that resonate and deliver measurable success for its clients.

About Archipelago Botanicals:

Archipelago's story began in a small studio in Santa Monica, California-a garage looking out onto the cluster of Catalina Islands that inspired our name-where we crafted our first candles and fragrances using a handful of essential oils and natural ingredients. We wanted to capture and recreate the experiences unearthed in our own travels. Archipelago continues to bring the best of the world back home-and infuse life's daily rhythms with a sense of calm and discovery. We pride ourselves in creating natural products that avoid harsh chemicals and always bringing forth the signature scents of a destination and feeling. Whenever we revisit a heritage product, we are reminded of those first days in a Santa Monica garage and recognize that no matter where we are, the art of living well is always within reach.

Contact Information

Alexi Mintz

Vice President, Brand Development & Strategic Partnerships

alexim@archipelago-usa.com

Danelle Woodson

HR Director

danelle@dw-collective.com





SOURCE: Designworks Collective

