VSee Health Interview to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air an interview with VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, December 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, Milton Chen, PhD, co-CEO of VSee Health, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share insight into how VSee Health's differentiated solutions position the company as a growing leader in the $787 billion telehealth market. VSee Health's AI telehealth platform unifies healthcare components and enables turnkey telehealth adoption. Field-hardened on over 1.5M HIPAA-compliant video encounters every month, its customizable telehealth building blocks each meet stringent security standards and are ready to scale. VSee Health has deployed services in over 50 countries, including Iraq, Syria, Marshall Islands and El Salvador. Its clients include NASA, US Department of Health and Human Services, McKesson, Magellan, DaVita, GE, countless startups, and the entire country of Qatar.

About VSee Health

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

