Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday afternoon. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business, including the election of directors and the appointment of the auditor.

Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected to the Board of Directors:

Chris Donaldson (Executive Chair)





George Salamis (Independent Lead Director)





Mark Bennett (Director)





Eric Zaunscherb (Independent Director)





Louis Archambeault (Independent Director)

The Company is delighted to welcome George Salamis as Independent Lead Director. Mr. Salamis brings over 30 years of global experience in the mining industry, with a strong track record of leadership and value creation. Mr. Salamis offers a wealth of technical and strategic expertise in the Central Lapland district, having worked as Vice President of Riddarhyttan Resources AB and advancing what is now known as the Kittilä Mine until its sale to Agnico Eagle in 2006. As Executive Chairman of Integra Gold Corp., along with his team, he co-led the successful sale of the company to Eldorado Gold Corporation in a C$590 million transaction. His extensive technical and strategic planning expertise will provide invaluable guidance as Valkea advances its exploration activities in Finland.

"We are thrilled to welcome George to the Valkea team as our Independent Lead Director. His wealth of experience in Finland along with his technical insights will be tremendously valuable as we continue to grow the Company and unlock the potential of our gold projects in Finland," commented Chris Donaldson, CEO. "On behalf of the Board and management, I would also like to sincerely thank Craig Parry for his contributions to Valkea during his tenure as Chairperson. Craig has been instrumental in positioning the Company for future success and we are pleased he will remain involved as a Strategic and Technical Advisor to the Company."

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the reappointment of D&H Group LLP as Valkea's auditor for the upcoming fiscal year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

