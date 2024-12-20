Historic Hotels Worldwide® represents more than 350 of the finest, most authentic historic hotels in more than 47 countries. In December and January, these historic hotels, inns, chateaus, castles, and haciendas are illuminated according to local customs for the holiday season, creating beautiful spaces for guests to celebrate one or more of the festive holidays and observances that take place during this time of the year. The historic hotels featured in The 2024 Top 25 Historic Hotels Worldwide Holiday Traditions and Spectacular Displays list host extraordinary parties, one-of-a-kind cultural performances, religious services, charitable campaigns, and festive Afternoon Teas for December holidays including the Winter Solstice, Hannukah, and Christmas, and/or January holidays, including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. These hotels put up spectacular displays of Christmas or holiday trees, light exhibitions, magnificent gingerbread houses or chocolate sculptures, and greenery. Many historic hotels featured on the 2024 list incorporate charitable giving into their holiday programming: organizing food drives, collecting monetary donations and gifts for less fortunate children and families. Other historic hotels are featured for their festive activities and proximity to Europe's finest Christmas markets in Barcelona, Helsinki, Prague, and Dresden. Wherever you are as 2024 ends, Historic Hotels Worldwide wishes travelers and explorers Bonne Année! Frohes Neues Jahr! Veselý Silvestr! Bliadhna Mhath Ùr! Srecna Nova Godina! Happy New Year!

Dromoland Castle(1014) Newmarket-on-Fergus, County Clare, Ireland

Nollaig Shona Duit means "Happy Christmas to you" in Irish Gaelic, and guests of Dromoland Castle in County Clare, Ireland, hear it often between December 12 and January 6. In fact, Dromoland Castle offers a weekly Irish Language Class with their resident Sustainability Officer. The hotel celebrates a traditional Irish Christmas every year to share ancient customs and new holiday traditions with guests. The halls are decked with deep green holly, laden with crimson berries, traditionally hung to represent a wish for better luck in the coming year. Christmas trees are a relatively new holiday custom in Ireland. Mistletoe is another ancient tradition that can be spotted at Dromoland Castle. Ancient Celts believed that mistletoe possessed healing powers. It was banned for centuries by Christians, as it was seen as a symbol of Paganism. Now incorporated into the Christian holiday, it symbolizes peace and goodwill-or somewhere to steal a kiss! One of Dromoland Castle's newer holiday traditions is also a spectacular display: the gingerbread house. Every year, on December 12, the hotel erects its gingerbread display, a beloved tradition led this year by Head Pastry Chef Chandima Gamage. On St. Stephen's Day (December 26, also called Boxing Day), the Wren Boys visit the castle to perform traditional dances and songs dressed in straw suits and other motley garb to raise money for charity. The tradition of the Wren Boys goes back centuries, if not more than a thousand years, and can be traced to both Pagan and Christian holiday traditions. Dromoland Castle was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011 and dates to 1014, enhances sustainability around the holidays by incorporating greenery from its own 500-acre estate and is the recipient of the Sustainability Champion for the 2022 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence.

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam(1578) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam is located between two historic canals in the heart of Amsterdam, and it offers five-star luxury accommodations featuring French elegance and grandeur. The Festive Season at The Grand promises guests timeless holiday grandeur, including special dining opportunities and extravagant holiday trees. On December 25 and December 26, guests can indulge in the hotel's Festive Brunch, while enjoying sparkling holiday decorations, live music, and colorful desserts. Guests can enjoy holiday meals at restaurant Bridges and discover the rich scents and flavors of the dishes and perfectly paired wines that put guests into the holiday spirit. Guests can also celebrate the holidays in Mediterranean-style by enjoying lunch or dinner at Oriole Garden Bistro. When the hustle and bustle become too much, guests can relax at the Sofitel SPA and relax in its truly tranquil atmosphere. Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018 and dates to 1578.

Hacienda de los Santos (1710) Álamos, Sonora, México

Hotels are perhaps one of the most appropriate places to celebrate the Mexican tradition of Las Posadas ("The Inns," in Spanish), and the historic Hacienda de los Santos in Álamos, Mexico, hosts one every Christmas Eve. An important part of any Las Posadas celebration is the dramatization of the Christian story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, and her husband, Joseph, arriving in Bethlehem, looking for lodging. At Hacienda de los Santos, La Posada features three guitarists, who lead a long procession from the hotel through a nearby neighborhood. The procession continues with Joseph leading the burro (donkey) carrying Mary, followed by Three Wise Men, and then around 75 hotel guests. The guests follow La Posada actors through Mary and Joseph's journey until they arrive back at the hotel, where baby Jesus arrives. Hacienda de los Santos's spectacular holiday display is a nativity scene. Each year, the hotel builds a structure for the live nativity scene, with palm sides and a roof, large enough for Joseph, Mary, and a baby to fit inside. The Las Posadas tradition can be traced back to the holiday planning during the season of Advent of early Catholic friars near Mexico City. Today, it is a custom in Mexico, with variations of the tradition celebrated among Catholics in the Philippines, the United States, and other Latin American countries. Hacienda de los Santos began this tradition 20 years ago. After La Posada, visitors celebrate with a toast and enjoy a four-course meal. Hacienda de los Santos was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2015 and dates to 1710.

Hotel Claude Marbella(1650) Marbella, Spain

Located in the luxurious resort city of Marbella, Hotel Claude Marbella occupies the former summer residence of Eugénie de Montijo, Empress of France and wife of Napoleon III. The 17th-century manor house, built in 1650, has been fully converted to provide all of the modern comforts that guests require. Guests that stay at Hotel Claude Marbella on January 5 are perfectly situated to observe Los Reyes ("The Three Kings") holiday celebrations taking place that afternoon and evening. Observed and celebrated across Spain, the Three Kings Day holiday honors the day when the Three Wise Men arrived in Bethlehem to honor baby Jesus. Celebrants observe the day through gift-giving, parades, and sweets for children. The modern celebrations of an ancient observance can be traced back to Alicante in 1866, where the first formally organized Three Kings Day parade took place. In Marbella today, the festivities begin around midday, when the city's mayor welcomes the Three Kings as they step off a boat at Puerto Deportivo. In the evening, there is a carnival-like processional in the Old Town neighborhood along Avenida Ricardo Soriano. Roads are closed on January 5 in Marbella, so guests should plan accordingly. The hotel is about a 20-minute walk from Puerto Deportivo, where guests can wait for the Three Kings to arrive. Avenida Ricardo Soriano is half the distance, only a 10-minute walk from the hotel to the parade route. Hotel Claude Marbella provides a beautiful holiday display for its guests. The historic hotel is decorated with beautiful fairy lights and a Christmas tree, with holiday music playing throughout the holiday season. Hotel Claude Marbella was inducted into Historic Hotels worldwide in 2022 and dates to 1650.

Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden(1713) Dresden, Germany

Built in the 18th century by the Saxon King, Augustus the Strong, Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden is a beautiful combination of historic palace architecture and contemporary elegance. Faithfully restored in 1995, Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden is located in Dresden's historic city center. It is only a few steps away from the city's most renowned sights and a block from one of the world's most historic Christmas markets: Striezelmarkt, whose origins as a market can be traced to 1434, and is celebrating 590 years of holiday shopping in 2024. The market is open through Christmas Eve, with 240 vendors, and features special cultural events throughout the Christmas season, such as daily puppet shows, live music, and history tours of the area around the historic square. For guests at Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden, their base for exploring Dresden is the perfect place to relax after a long day of shopping and exploring. One of the hotel's most charming winter activities is the dining experience available in the impressive inner courtyard, transformed into an Alpine chalet between November 2024 and February 2025. Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1713.

Hotel Maximilian's (1722) Augsburg, Germany

According to oral traditions, the first iteration of Hotel Maximilian's in Augsburg, Germany, appeared in the 1490s, when an inn in the same neighborhood offered accommodations to overnight travelers from across Europe. When asked about its time-honored holiday traditions, the staff are quick to tell a story that dates to the earliest recorded iteration of the hotel: the story of the four Abyssinian (Ethiopian) monks. In the winter of 1495, when the historic inn was located diagonally opposite to where its current building stands today, four holy men of the Abyssinian Church were traveling through Germany during a harsh winter. According to legend, they sought shelter but were turned away at every door. On the outskirts of Augsburg, one of the men lost his life to the merciless conditions, but the other three continued to search for help. The historic hotel's innkeeper, Konrad Minner, brought the three survivors back to his inn, and aided in their recovery through the remainder of winter. Before their departure the following spring, the three men were immortalized in a blackboard sketch that then became the inn's sign. Three terra cotta busts depicting the monks, original creations by sculptor Ehrgott Bernhard Bendl, hang in the hotel's lobby today. Carrying on this spirit of charity over the centuries, one contemporary tradition at the hotel is its Christmas wishing tree. Children from the Frère-Roger Children's Center in Augsburg are invited to write their wish for a certain gift on a letter, and to place their letter on the tree. Staff and guests of the hotel are encouraged to take one of these letters and fulfill the wish of a child. Shortly before Christmas, the children are invited to a festive tea event at the hotel and are presented with their gifts. The tradition began in 2016, and the hotel considers it part of its investment in the happiness and future of the city. Hotel Maximilian's was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019 and dates to 1722.

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar(1780) Bagac, Philippines

Set on the sandy banks of Bagac Bay in the Philippines, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is a prestigious collection of historic Spanish-Filipino, Colonial-style structures. Founded with the mission to celebrate and preserve Filipino cultural heritage, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar features a variety of magnificent holiday displays and traditions during the Christmas season. The lead-up to Filipino Christmas lasts for nine days, with the Catholic novena masses starting on December 16 and ending on December 24. The church within the resort, the Sanctuario de San Jose, also conducts an evening mass, Simbang Gabi (Filipino for "night mass"), every evening at 6 p.m. Guests can attend the mass while staying at the resort and partake in the traditional Filipino foods at the food kiosks stationed near the church. Bibingka (a rice cake made with sugar and coconut milk, baked in an oven) and Puto Bumbong (a purple rice cake steamed in bamboo shoots, served with toppings like butter, sugar, and coconut shavings) will also be available all day at La Parilla for guests to try these signature Christmas snacks. Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1780.

Gamlebyen Hotell Fredrikstad(1835) Fredrikstad, Norway

Ideally situated along the captivating cobblestone streets of historic Old Town Fredrikstad, just an hour south of Oslo, Gamlebyen Hotell Fredrikstad is a small gem of a hotel in one of Scandinavia's most historic and best-preserved fortified towns. Fredrikstad takes pride in preserving the authentic Scandinavian character of the town, and its holiday celebrations reflect this. Established in 1835, Gamlebyen Hotell Fredrikstad decorates for the holiday season in a traditional Norwegian style, using candles, pine trees, hay bales, and red bows. During the last weekend of November, the community gathers to decorate a tree on the town square, illuminate the village streets with fairy lights, and open its charming Christmas market. The hotel also kicks off an annual gingerbread house competition, which is open to the public. Guests of the Gamlebyen Hotell Fredrikstad can participate by entering their gingerbread creations or coming to admire the amazing gingerbread displays. Additionally, guests of the historic hotel can enjoy Christmas shows, indulge in a romantic dinner featuring both local and Norwegian holiday cuisine, and cozy up with a cup of mulled wine in front of the fireplace in the town's historic debtors' prison. The fortified town has a strong military history. It was built during a time of war, and for many years, it served as a training ground for mandatory army recruits. Fifteen years ago, the army moved out, but the town still retains a tiny nod to its military past: the local Santa Claus now drives around in his Christmas-themed army jeep! Gamlebyen Hotell Fredrikstad was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023 and dates to 1835.

Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern(1845) Lucerne, Switzerland

Owned and operated by the same family since the 19th century, Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern is among the most prestigious holiday destinations in Switzerland. It is located within the Old Town of Lucerne, a city center that has been settled for close to a millennium and is situated right on Lake Lucerne. The hotel is only steps away from countless cultural attractions, like the Chapel Bridge, Glacier Garden, the Lion Monument, and the Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre. From the hotel, guests can enjoy a 10-minute walk to the Lucerne Christmas Market on Franziskanerplatz. While taking this walk, guests will cross the Reuss on the historic, covered, wooden Chapel Bridge. The Christmas Market is held in a square near a medieval Franciscan Church, St. Maria zu Franziskanern, and is open from 11 a.m. through the evening, between December 5 and December 22, 2024. Approximately 70 vendors sell goods, foods, and mulled wine, and special events include yodeling and brass band performances. Back at the hotel, guests can enjoy live music and dancing. Hotel Schweizerhof Luzern was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011 and dates to 1845.

Hotel España (1859) Barcelona, Spain

In the historic heart of Barcelona, Spain, Hotel España is a historic gem with a long legacy of offering leisure and luxury to its guests. For travelers, it is a perfect place to stay while exploring one of Europe's most cosmopolitan cities and is a perfect base for exploring Christmas markets during the holiday season. Spain is not known for its Christmas markets, so the Catalan city stands out this time of year, as Barcelona has many Christmas markets open between November and January each year. Well-known traditional Christmas markets are open through December 23. These include Fira de Santa Llúcia, which has been held at the city's gothic cathedral for more than 225 years, and the Fira de Nadal de la Sagrada Familia, another traditional holiday market located at the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia. This year, a new holiday fair will be open daily, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., through January 6: Port Vell Christmas Fair, located by the waterfront of the Moll de la Fusta. These holiday markets are a brisk walk or a short car ride from the hotel. For example, guests can enjoy a 10-minute walk between the hotel and the Cathedral of Barcelona to visit Fira de Santa Llúcia. Back at the hotel, guests can enjoy holiday specials at the Fonda España restaurant, and take in views of the city, all lit up for the holiday season, atop the Alaire Ramblas terrace. Hotel España was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2021 and dates to 1859.

Britannia Hotel (1870) Trondheim, Norway

Set in the historic and culturally significant metropolis of Trondheim, Norway, Britannia Hotel is a Neoclassical-style hotel dating to 1870, with historic connections to polar expeditions, Norway's independence, and royal receptions. During the holidays, it celebrates the season with special musical and dining events, as well as unique and charming holiday décor. This year, the hotel's talented pastry team crafted a beautiful holiday showpiece-almost completely edible-dedicated to the new Nye Hjorten Teater, which will open across the street from the hotel on January 15, 2025. As a welcome to its new neighbor, the sculpture is made from 25 kg of chocolate and 6 kg of marzipan. It features a tableau that combines the magic of theater with the magic of Christmas. The display depicts a theater, complete with seating, a stage, and bright-red curtains. Performers sing and fly around the stage. Atop the stage are edible sculptures of Santa Claus in a chocolate sleigh pulled by reindeer, complemented with marzipan trees and a shining gold star. This work of art can be seen during the holiday season in the hotel lobby. In 2025, guests of the Britannia Hotel can enjoy dinner at Palmehaven and a show across the road. Britannia Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024 and dates to 1870.

Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin(1885) Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands

Located an equal distance from both Amsterdam and The Hague, Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin is located in Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands, and is a historic seaside retreat that has been offering fantastic views of the North Sea for more than a century. Since 2009, the hotel has celebrated the December holidays with a massive Christmas tree in the hotel garden. At the beginning of the month, the hotel hosts a spectacular tree-lighting ceremony with a different ambassador visiting each year to illuminate the tree. According to tradition, the Christmas Tree Ambassador is kept secret until the last moment, and, during the ceremony, the anonymous ambassador is called forward to be revealed by the Director of Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin. The ambassador takes center stage, pronounces their wishes for the Christmas season, and then presses a big, red button. After a music and light show, the Christmas tree is officially lit, and the Christmas season starts at Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin. Ambassadors are chosen for different reasons during different years, but most of them have a background in sports, politics, cultural influence, or entrepreneurial success. This year's ambassador was astronaut André Kuipers. Regular guests and staff and their families are invited to the ceremony. The tree, which stays up through the first week of January, is a popular place for holiday portraits and family photos throughout the holidays. Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011 and dates to 1885.

Hamilton Princess Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel(1885) Hamilton, Bermuda

Hamilton Princess Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel opened in 1885 as an urban oasis in the Bermuda capital city of Hamilton. Built in honor of the British Empire's Princess Louise after her 1883 visit to Bermuda, the hotel is still known as an ideal getaway that promises to delight guests any time of the year. During December, the delights get kicked up a notch at "The Pink Palace," and there is no shortage of holiday traditions and spectacular displays for guests and visitors to enjoy. The annual Christmas tree and gingerbread displays can be found in the hotel lobby, as well as holiday decorations spread across the resort, including the popular and Instagram-worthy Tunnel of Lights in the hotel courtyard. This year, the hotel's gingerbread house-standing at over six feet tall-is joined by a true-to-size gingerbread moongate, one of Bermuda's most iconic symbols. One Hamilton Princess tradition that is unique to the island hotel is the Boxing Day dance performed by a troupe of masked Bermuda Gombey dancers. Although other islands share a similar tradition, Gombey dancing was recognized as a uniquely Bermudian art form at a UNESCO Cultural and Conservation Conference. During the holiday season, the Gombey dancers perform both on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, as well as during other important events and festivals on the island. From its records, the hotel knows that its Boxing Day Gombey dance performances dates to at least the 1970s. Hamilton Princess Beach Club, A Fairmont Managed Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2018 and dates to 1885.

The Hotel Maria (1885) Helsinki, Finland

The Hotel Maria stands proudly in the heart of historic Helsinki, Finland. Located in the residential area of Kruununhaka, lovingly referred to by locals as Krunikka, this neighborhood has been the educational and governmental epicenter of the city since its growth in the early-19th century. The hotel was originally constructed in 1885 as Russian military barracks prior to Finnish independence from Russia, restored as a luxury hotel in 2023, and inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2024. The Helsinki Christmas Market is a 10-minute walk from The Hotel Maria, notably one of Europe's most walkable cities. In addition to over 100 vendors, the market has an extensive musical and cultural program. Santa Claus visits on Saturday afternoons and the Sunday before Christmas, and traditional Finnish music plays through speakers throughout the market. Ahead of Christmas, the market embraces two additional holidays: on December 6, Finland celebrates its independence, and on December 13, a St. Lucia's Day procession is held at Helsinki Cathedral next to the holiday market. The historic Christmas Market has been a local tradition since vendors gathered around the holiday season in smaller numbers to sell their wares in the 1800s and has been organized in its current form since the 1990s. At The Hotel Maria, guests can enjoy the market and return for Christmas programming at the hotel, including dining, music, and festive amenities.

The Savoy London(1889) London, England, United Kingdom

On November 25, 1882, Gilbert and Sullivan's Iolanthe premiered at the Savoy Theatre. The theater was the world's first fully electric public building, thanks to Sir Joseph Swan, the inventor of the incandescent lightbulb, who was hired to illuminate the theater. The show's designers took advantage of the rare, new technology; they adorned the lead fairy characters in Iolanthe with small electric lights-named "fairy lights"-and delighted the audience. A year later, Edward H. Johnson, Vice President of the Edison Electric Light Company, took the new string light technology and used it to decorate the Christmas tree at his home on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Considered a publicity stunt at the time, the lights became a holiday tradition. Thus, the ubiquitous string lights are popularly known as Christmas lights in the United States, and fairy lights in England, yet both were a Victorian Christmas hit. This season at The Savoy London, built in 1889 with profits generated by the Savoy Theatre, the hotel is celebrating its heritage with the holiday theme of simple but beautiful fairy lights: the twinkling string lights that wrap around everything this time of year. The soft, warm glow of these fairy lights illuminates beautifully decorated trees and white and green boughs throughout the hotel, including its famous forecourt. This year, guests can experience festive dining-including a Festive Afternoon Tea-at the hotel's restaurants, including its newest one, Gallery, which opened in November 2024. The Savoy London was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2011. The hotel's Managing Director, Franck X. Arnold, was recently recognized for his leadership at the hotel as the recipient of the Historic Hotelier of the Year for the 2024 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence.

Hotel Century Old Town Prague MGallery (1894) Prague, Czech Republic

Hotel Century Old Town Prague MGallery is the perfect historic hotel for an Old Town Prague getaway any time of year, but it is truly a special place to stay during the holidays. The luxury hotel is just steps away from the famous Prague Christmas markets. The Christmas markets in Wenceslas Square and Old Town Square are both about a 15-minute walk from the hotel, and are open from November 30, 2024, through January 6, 2025. Several other holiday markets are open throughout the city on different dates between November and December. All of these holiday markets offer tourists and locals alike traditional Czech crafts, delicious treats, cultural performances, and mulled wine. The hotel itself offers festive décor and holiday dining options at its Kafka restaurant. Dating to 1894, the Baroque Revival-style building was designed by famous Czech architect, Alfons Wertmüller, who also created the Prague State Opera and the National Theatre. The building's Baroque Revival-style architectural details include ornate sculptural reliefs, arched windows, and a large copper cupola. It was transformed into a hotel in 2009 and beautifully restored in 2017, then inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide a year later, in 2018.

Mystery Hotel Budapest(1896) Budapest, Hungary

Guests can step into the enchanting world of the Mystery Hotel Budapest, an eclectic palace filled with hidden delights located in Budapest's Terézváros district. Constructed in 1896 by the Hungarian Freemasons, the palace originally functioned as the Symbolic Grand Lodge of Hungary. Today, it provides an unforgettable experience for travelers and guests alike, especially during the winter holiday season. The hotel focuses on international Advent and Christmas traditions, and provides an international holiday menu with themed cocktails at The Great Hall Restaurant. The holiday season receives special attention each year at the hotel, as the hotel creates a fairytale atmosphere for guests. Festive traditions and historic customs are embraced by the hotel, which adorns its magnificent interior spaces with beautiful lights, greenery, and Christmas trees, from November through early January. Guests can enjoy mulled wine and treats, as well as fantastic holiday dishes with Hungarian wine pairings throughout the holiday season. During Advent, the hotel serves complimentary biscuits and tea in the lobby area for guests between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Every night between December 20 and December 31, 2024, guests can book a package that includes a traditional three-course dinner for the nights that they are staying at the hotel. Guests visiting Mystery Hotel Budapest this holiday season should keep an eye out for the life-sized nutcracker statue-a guest and staff favorite every year. Mystery Hotel Budapest was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2021 and dates to 1896.

Raffles London at The OWO (1906) London, England, United Kingdom

This holiday season, the luxurious and historic Raffles London at The OWO in London, England, has embraced the theme of Nutcracker Christmas through a special collaboration with the English National Ballet. Nutcracker statues and ballet slippers are charming accents throughout the historic Old War Office (OWO) building this holiday season. The hotel offers guests Nutcracker-inspired dining, festive cocktails, and Afternoon Tea. Most notably, the halls are decorated with beautiful costumes from the English National Ballet's 2010-2013 production of The Nutcracker, which has been reimagined this year with a brand-new production. These bespoke textiles, designed by Peter Farmer, include tutus worn by the Snowflakes and Sugar Plum Fairy, the tailored Sugar Plum Prince's jacket, Clara's nightdress, the Nutcracker's uniform, and the Mouse King's costume, including tail and mask. The tutus sparkle with hundreds of handsewn Swarovski crystals. The hotel offers a special package this holiday season that includes two tickets to The Nutcracker at the English National Ballet, plus dinner and drinks, with room nights available in all room categories. Raffles London at The OWO dates to 1906, when the building was founded as the "War Office" for the British Army. It opened as a luxury hotel and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023.

Hotel Moskva(1908) Belgrade, Serbia

A celebrated landmark hotel in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Hotel Moskva is one of the most important historic gems in Serbia's capital city. An architectural masterpiece built in 1908 and designed in the Russian Secession-style-with its façade of decorative taupe and emerald ceramic tiles-the hotel has stood proudly as a cultural monument in Belgrade since 1968. In December, the hotel is decorated for the holidays. In Serbia, the iconic evergreen holiday tree is associated with the modern New Year's celebration, while traditionally, Christmas is celebrated with a branch from an oak tree. New Year's Eve is the main holiday event at Hotel Moskva, which hosts an annual Gala Dinner that cements the hotel's legacy as a cultural institution, with tradition, culture, and sophistication. Additionally, the traditional New Year's brunch, accompanied by enchanting violin music, adds an extra layer of charm to the festivities. The famous Café Moskva, located within the historic hotel, has been a focal point for lively gatherings for more than a century-as well as the source of the famous Moskva Schnitt cake. Hotel Moskva was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2016 and dates to 1908.

Villa Copenhagen(1912) Copenhagen, Denmark

Located in what once was the Central Post Telegraph Head Office in Copenhagen, Denmark, today, Villa Copenhagen offers luxurious and unique accommodations in the heart of the ancient Nordic city. The historic hotel is festively decorated for the holiday season-in particular, there are stunning decorations in the courtyard, where homemade Gløgg (spiced or mulled wine or spirits) is served every day in December. Guests can also enjoy live music Tuesday-Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m., perhaps while nibbling on kransekage ("wreath cake"), a traditional Danish confection made of marzipan, sugar, and egg whites. As the holiday festivities commence, the staff at Villa Copenhagen are eager to share news about a charitable tradition and a purposefully not spectacular holiday display: The Lonely Christmas Tree. Every year since 2012, Nordic Choice Hotels have collected Christmas presents for children and adults who find themselves in a difficult life situation. They do this through the initiative "Lonely Christmas Tree Looking for Christmas Presents." Neighbors, guests, and employees can put gifts under the Christmas tree at Villa Copenhagen, which will then pass the gifts on to a local charitable organization or association. This year, Villa Copenhagen carries out this initiative in collaboration with the Danish Red Cross. Starting on November 15, 2024, gifts left at the historic hotel go to children at Danish asylum centers. Villa Copenhagen was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019 and dates to 1912.

Sommerro(1917) Oslo, Norway

Nestled in the heart of Oslo's charming Frogner neighborhood, Sommerro is an Art Deco-style hotel established in an important historic building that was once the headquarters for Oslo Lysverker, the city's first electric company. The hotel's blend of history and vibrancy makes it the perfect holiday escape for any guest desiring both tradition and modernity. This holiday season, Sommerro puts a sweet twist on the season with a chocolate Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer showpiece. This spectacular Christmas display is 99 percent crafted from pure chocolate by the hotel's own talented pastry chefs. The holiday display depicts a red-nosed reindeer leaping out of a shipping carton (marked "85" for the 85th anniversary of the literary birth of Rudolph in 1939), with whimsical Christmas letters flying around him. The story of Rudolph-turning uniqueness into strength-resonated deeply with the hotel team, especially during this season of togetherness and celebration. The showpiece is located in the hotel lobby. The hotel is offering a special festive getaway package, making Sommerro the ideal base for exploring Oslo's winter wonderland-or simply relaxing in the hotel's warm and inviting spaces, from its restaurants to its spa. Sommerro opened as a historic hotel in 2022, and was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide that same year and dates to 1917.

Hotel New Grand (1927) Yokohama, Japan

A designated historic monument and considered to be one of the most historic Western-style hotels in Japan, Hotel New Grand epitomizes Yokohama's history. Established in 1927, Hotel New Grand serves a very warm welcome to guests during the holiday season with special amenities and decorations. In the courtyard of the historic Main Building, guests can enjoy the beautiful "Garden of Lights" illumination every holiday season, a Hotel New Grand tradition since 2021, and timed to complement the Yokohama Night Illumination organized by the city of Yokohama. The European-style garden, with its central fountain, becomes a magical space, featuring glowing arches and gift boxes that enchant visitors with a dazzling light display. In the Tower Wing lobby, decorations inspired by a holiday forest bring the season to life. In the hotel's historic lobby on the second floor of the Main Building, guests can see a stunning 3.5-meter-tall Christmas tree. Together, these displays create an atmosphere for guests that makes guests feel like they are stepping into a fairytale world. In front of the hotel, Yamashita Park and the ginkgo-lined streets also sparkle with light displays, allowing guests staying in Bay Front rooms to experience a romantic view of Yokohama glowing throughout the night. As the new year begins, Christmas ornaments give way to traditional Japanese winter holiday decorations. From January 1 to January 7, the hotel displays stunning Kadomatsu arrangements, crafted from bamboo and pine branches to honor the historic hotel's Japanese heritage. Additionally, grand floral displays in the historic lobby celebrate the New Year, offering picturesque spots for guests to create precious memories. As part of the hotel's special holiday accommodation packages, guests can enjoy a room adorned with its own Christmas tree, complete with a Christmas cake crafted by the hotel's own Pastry Chef and served with fine champagne. For the New Year, hotel packages come with Omikuji fortune slips to bring joy and good fortune for the new year ahead. Hotel New Grand was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2012 and dates to 1927.

Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello (1930) Québec City, Québec, Canada

In Montebello, directly on the Ottawa River, sits the grand cedar lodge of Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello resort. With over 10,000 red-cedar logs used in the 1930 construction of the three main buildings, this elegant, rustic resort contains the largest log cabin in the world. In December, the lobby of the world's largest log cabin transforms into a holiday spectacle, decorated with greenery and fairy lights, and featuring a 12-foot-tall Christmas tree. On the mezzanine level of the lobby, it is also a tradition to have many smaller Christmas trees decorated by local businesses through the Trees of Hope program. This is a charitable initiative to raise money for the local food bank, and 2024 marks the eleventh year the resort has hosted it. Outside, the tradition of winter sports at the chateau transforms its grounds into a winter wonderland, inviting guests of all ages to glide across the ice with the grace of a curling stone, partake in the rhythmic dance of snowshoeing through snow-covered trails, embark on an exhilarating cross-country ski adventure through the scenic woods, and experience the joy of outdoor skating on a picturesque rink. Another tradition, one that goes back to the early years of the resort, is a visit from Santa Claus. On Christmas Day, Santa Claus gives personalized gifts to every child staying at the chateau with the Country Christmas Package. This tradition started with the founders of Le Chateau Montebello, the Seigniory Club, in the 1930s. Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2017 and dates to 1930.

Casa das Lérias(1930s) Amarante, Portugal

A historic boutique hotel with a sweet past, Casa das Lérias was founded in the 1930s as a bakery famous for rediscovering the lost recipe for Amarante's famous pastry, the Lérias. Paying homage to its sweet history, the hotel focuses its holiday celebration on sweet treats. Guests from all over Portugal and around the world visit Casa das Lérias to buy the regional confections that are so iconic and loved. During holidays throughout the year, the hotel offers its guests homemade cookies. As is the custom in Portugal, the Christmas holiday season lasts from December 24 (Christmas Eve) through January 6 (Three Kings Day). In December and January, the hotel serves a beautiful and delicious Tronco de Natal (Christmas yule log) cake. Another Portuguese tradition that guests will experience while staying at Casa das Lérias on Three Kings Day is groups of people singing As Janeiras, announcing the birth of the new year in January, and the arrival of Jesus. Like caroling in other Christian traditions, this ancient tradition is defined by groups of people walking through the villages singing to celebrate the new year and to announce the birth of Jesus Christ. A key part of this tradition is for the homes that the singers visit to give the singers small tokens of thanks, from nuts and candy to cash. Christmas in Amarante is cozy and intimate, with the scent of woodfire wafting through the streets and colorful lights illuminating the town's monuments. Next door to the hotel, a magnificent Christmas tree is displayed and is a favorite holiday attraction for visitors. Casa das Lérias was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2023 and dates to the 1930s.

The Murray Hong Kong(1969) Hong Kong, China

An iconic luxury landmark hotel located along Hong Kong's legendary Cotton Tree Drive, The Murray Hong Kong presents the joy and delights of a Merry Murray Christmas to travelers and guests of all ages who visit the historic hotel this December. Keeping with tradition, the hotel offers an extensive range of Christmas and New Year's dining offerings, as well as holiday accommodation packages, a Christmas market, and family activities. The hotel's Afternoon Tea in the Garden Lounge is collaborating with Lane Crawford to present the "Baz Friends Afternoon Invasion" Afternoon Tea, featuring homemade festive treats to share with Baz and his friends. For children in particular, The Murray Hong Kong installed Santa's Grotto, where guests are invited to visit on designated dates in December with the legendary Santa Claus. Elves are available nearby to take photos of guests posing with Santa Claus, and mulled wine is available for visitors that are of-age, but young-at-heart. The Murray Hong Kong was inducted into Historic Hotels Worldwide in 2019 and dates to 1969 and is the recipient of the Best Historic Hotels Worldwide Hotel in Asia/Pacific for the 2022 Historic Hotels Worldwide Annual Awards of Excellence.

"Hospitality shines brighter around seasons of light, life, and hope. Historic hotels carry on time-honored, beloved traditions that offer authentic experiences for families and friends," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "Historic Hotels Worldwide represents over 350 hotels in more than 47 countries, and those hotels actively make local traditions part of the guest experience. Travelers seeking new experiences and wanting to discover new ways to celebrate shared beliefs in December and January can do no better than to book their next adventure through Historic Hotels Worldwide."

