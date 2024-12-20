Akash's AKT token meets EU regulatory requirements, marking its first equity market listing

Overclock Labs, which created decentralized computing marketplace Akash Network, announced that Akash's AKT token is now available to investors through an Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market. The listing, offered through Valour Inc., marks a milestone as the network's first entry into regulated equity markets.

The Valour Akash SEK ETP gives investors exposure to AKT through a regulated, secure investment vehicle that tracks the performance of the Akash Network's native token. AKT met European Union compliance standards and joins 20 new products on the Spotlight Stock Market as part of Valour's largest single-day digital asset ETP launch. This listing is part of Valour's expanding portfolio of over 60 ETPs across European exchanges, and reflects growing institutional interest in decentralized infrastructure.

Key highlights of the Valour Akash SEK ETP include:

Regulatory approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority

Full backing by underlying AKT tokens in secure cold storage

Partnership with tier-one licensed custodians including Copper

Management fee of 1.9%

"The availability of the Akash token through a regulated European exchange represents a significant evolution in how traditional markets invest in decentralized cloud infrastructure," said Greg Osuri, Overclock Labs CEO and founder of the Akash Network. "This listing validates our technology and opens new possibilities for the Akash Network in global financial markets."

The ETP listing builds on the Akash Network's momentum, including a 1,729% annual increase in user fees and recent launch of credit card payments through Stripe integration. This development which allows users to instantly add funds without crypto expertise reflects Overclock Labs' broader mission to make decentralized cloud computing accessible to mainstream developers through traditional payment rails and regulated investment vehicles.

About Akash Network

Created by Overclock Labs, Akash Network is the world's premier decentralized marketplace. Utilizing blockchain technology, the network enables users to access a global computing resource market, providing an efficient and cost-effective alternative to centralized cloud providers. Akash aims to decentralize cloud services, providing users with security, flexibility, and transparency. It offers on-demand computing power by tapping into a vast supply of underutilized resources available globally, ensuring users only pay for resources they use, reducing the risk of overprovisioning, and preventing potential vendor lock-in cases. Learn more about Akash Network here: https://akash.network/.

