Banff Sunshine Village: Ho Ho Ho, Calling All Christmas Lovers to Carve Up Canada's Best Snow Dressed as a Christmas Character for Banff Sunshine's Annual Santa Skis for Charity

Keeping with tradition, Banff Sunshine Village will host its 10th annual Santa Skis for Charity on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. The resort is offering $88 + GST lift ticket for all guests dressed in a Christmas costume. Think Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolf, Frosty, an Elf, or even the Grinch. All proceeds from the charity ticket will be donated to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

"At Banff Sunshine, we believe the true magic of the holiday season comes alive through fun with family and friends. Our Santa Skis for Charity started as a fun way to get outside and play - while doing good. Last Christmas, we welcomed over 145 skiing/snowboarding Santas and raised over $11,000 for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation," says Kendra Scurfield, VP of Brand & Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "This year, our goal is to have over 200 Santas show up for a Christmas ski," she adds.

Discounted lift tickets to the famous Banff resort will be available for purchase at any of the resort's ticket windows and at guest services on Christmas Day. This Christmas charity ski, the resort hopes to raise a new record to donate to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation to help provide world class care for all patients of the Alberta Children's Hospital.

"My favorite part of Santa Skis for Charity is the coming together of Santas. Each year, all the Christmas characters meet at the base of Strawberry Express at 1 p.m. for the annual Santa Run. It's quite a sight to see dozens and dozens of Santas riding down the mountain," comments Scurfield.

For those unable to attend Sunshine's Santa Skis for Charity on Christmas Day, donations can be made directly online to Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation .

About Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation: The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation supports vital programs, technology, and research. Our dedication to Child Health & Wellness Research at the University of Calgary drives innovation for healthier futures. Through community support, the foundation strives to ensure every child receives world-class care for a healthier tomorrow.

About Banff Sunshine Village: Located 7,200 feet above sea level (2,133 meters), high on the continental divide in the Canadian Rockies, you'll find Banff Sunshine Village . The world-class mountain resort offers skiers and snowboarders over 3,580 acres of skiable terrain across three mountains. The resort is home to Banff National Park's only ski-in, ski-out hotel, Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Voted Ski Magazine's Best Canadian Resort for 2024, Banff Sunshine Village is famous for being home to Canada's Best Snow, Canada's hottest lifts, and Canada's longest non-glacial ski and snowboard season. Guests of the resort marvel at the immersive mountain scenery and family-friendly atmosphere. The Banff resort is now open daily until May 19, 2025, for the 2024/25 ski and snowboard season.

For more information about Santa Skis for Charity and Banff Sunshine Village, contact Kendra Scurfield at kscurfield@skibanff.com or call 403-830-7946.

