London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Laura Cioffi, founder of Vertis Media, has been named one of the UK's top 10 business advisers, winning the Marketing Strategy category at the Enterprise Nation UK Adviser Awards 2024. This accolade highlights her exceptional contribution to the field of strategic marketing, particularly as a woman excelling in a traditionally underrepresented area.

Laura Cioffi Awarded Marketing Strategy Advisor of The Year 2024 by Enterprise Nation UK

Operating from Hammersmith, West London, Laura Cioffi has been instrumental in delivering strategic marketing advice that empowers entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Her recognition at the prestigious awards ceremony, held at The Shard in London, underscores her dedication and the impact of her work.

"This recognition means so much to me. I'm passionate about helping businesses unlock their growth potential through strategic marketing, and this award celebrates not just my work but the success of every business I've had the privilege to support," Laura expressed.

The Enterprise Nation UK Adviser Awards, in association with Constant Contact, a global digital marketing platform, celebrated the country's most impactful business advisers across ten categories. Laura's achievement was bolstered by significant public support, with over 4,000 votes cast nationwide.

"Laura's achievement is a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence in marketing strategy. Her work not only elevates Vertis Media but also significantly contributes to the success of businesses worldwide," said Marco Piscitelli, CEO of Vertis Media.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation, remarked, "It's true to say that behind every good business, there's an excellent adviser. They are the unsung heroes behind Britain's growing army of small businesses, and yet we never get to hear about the work they do behind the scenes to cheerlead and support the nation's small firms."

The awards aim to highlight the crucial role advisers play in supporting Britain's small business community, encouraging more businesses to seek guidance for growth. Laura Cioffi's recognition serves as an inspiration for aspiring marketers and business advisers alike.

Vertis Media, co-founded by Laura Cioffi and Marco Piscitelli, specializes in strategic brand experiences and native content. The agency's data-driven insights and multi-channel campaigns have fostered successful partnerships with industry giants such as IBM, Unilever, and P&G.

About Vertis Media

Vertis Media is a digital marketing agency specialising in strategic brand experiences and native content. Through data-driven insights and multi-channel campaigns, we help businesses connect meaningfully with their audiences across digital environments.

