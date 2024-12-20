Spring Capital is pleased to announce the successful sale of its ownership stake in Dossier Solutions AS, a global leader in healthcare competency management software. This transaction marks a significant milestone for Dossier Solutions and Spring Capital as the company embarks on its next growth chapter under MTIP and Peakstone's leadership. Spring invested in Dossier between 2020 and 2022, and today's complete sale of its shareholding has delivered outstanding IRR results.

Dossier Solutions, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, has become a dominant force in healthcare competency management, transforming how healthcare providers ensure regulatory compliance, enhance staff capabilities and improve patient outcomes. With a strong foothold in Norway and a growing presence in the US market, the company has demonstrated impressive growth under the stewardship of management and its investor base.

Since Spring's investment through its Scandinavian investment entity Spring Capital Polaris, Dossier has expanded into the U.S. market, securing major healthcare clients such as Ascension, Tenet Health, Piedmont, and UCLA Health. They have also continued dominance in Norway, where it is the preferred partner for all four healthcare regions and municipalities, and secured growth into new international markets, including initial client wins in Germany and Singapore.

"Dossier's journey has been incredible, and we are proud to have supported the company in reaching new heights," said Are Traasdahl, CEO of Spring Capital. "Their ability to address critical challenges in healthcare competency management has made a tangible impact on improving efficiency and patient care. We are confident MTIP and Peakstone are the right partners to help Dossier accelerate its global growth and technological innovation."

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Geir Arnhoff, Dossier Solutions has become a trusted partner to healthcare systems worldwide, and its platform simplifies the implementation, tracking, and management of staff competencies. The company's dedication to innovation and customer success positions it for continued growth as it enters this next phase.

The decision to exit Spring Capital's investment in Dossier aligns with Spring's broader strategy of supporting innovative companies in achieving sustainable growth in their native markets while pursuing an expansion into the US market. "Supporting Dossier's financial and growth strategy as interim CFO and board member has been an incredible journey. This milestone reflects the team's hard work and commitment to delivering an incredible growth story in the US market," added Matthew Paul, Vice President of Finance at Spring Capital.

About Spring Capital

Spring Capital is an investment firm specializing in software within essential industries that have traditionally been late movers to innovation. With a proven track record of successful investments, Spring Capital is committed to partnering with exceptional management teams to drive growth, impact, and value creation. For more information, please visit www.springcapital.com.

