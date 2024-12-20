Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9B4 | ISIN: SE0017130826 | Ticker-Symbol: 06H
Stuttgart
20.12.24
13:58 Uhr
3,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BPC INSTRUMENTS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BPC INSTRUMENTS AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 15:48 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BPC Instruments AB: Berenberg acquires shares in BPC

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) ("BPC") announces that the Berenberg European Micro Cap Fund has acquired 4.8 percent of outstanding shares in BPC via a transaction with Gustaf Olsson, Chairman of the Board of BPC.

The Berenberg European Micro Cap Fund has acquired 500,000 shares from Gustaf Olsson, the Chairman of BPC's Board. The transaction was executed as a block trade with no impact on the market share price. Prior to the transaction, Gustaf Olsson held 1,096,389 shares, corresponding to approximately 10.5 percent of BPC ownership. He now holds 596,389 shares, equivalent to approximately 5.7 percent. The Berenberg European Micro Cap Fund now owns 500,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.8 percent of BPC.

Julian Demmel, Portfolio Manager for Small and Micro Caps at Berenberg:

"BPC is a clear leader in its field with potential for sustainable growth. This investment underscores our confidence in BPC's business model and strategic direction, and we look forward to supporting the company's future growth."

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) acted as bookrunner in connection with the transaction.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO
BPC Instruments AB
Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51
E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 70 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bpc-instruments-ab/r/berenberg-acquires-shares-in-bpc,c4085871

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21129/4085871/3186887.pdf

Press release - Berenberg acquires BPC shares ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/berenberg-acquires-shares-in-bpc-302337368.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.