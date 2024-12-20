Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2024 15:30 Uhr
Heimar hf.: Exclusive Negotiations for Potential Acquisition of All Shares in Gróska ehf.

Finanznachrichten News

Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or the "Company") and the shareholders of Gróska ehf., ID no. 680515-1580, have today reached an agreement to enter into exclusive negotiations regarding potential acquisition by Heimar of all shares in Gróska ehf.

Gróska ehf. owns the property Gróska at Bjargargata 1, 102 Reykjavík, which comprises approximately 18,573 m² of space along with a 6,252 m² underground parking facility with 205 parking spaces, totaling 24,825 m². The objective of Gróska is to foster a community and foundation for innovation and education in Iceland.
If the transaction proceeds, the purchase price is expected to be fully settled with shares in Heimar. Furthermore, Heimar will assume the bond series GROSKA 29 GB.

The potential transaction is subject to various conditions and reservations, including reaching an agreement on the transaction terms, the outcome of due diligence processes, approval by Heimar's shareholders' meeting for the share capital increase, and approval by the Icelandic Competition Authority.

Further details about the transaction will be disclosed at later stages as appropriate and in compliance with the Company's statutory disclosure obligations.

For further information, please contact: Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar, tel. +354 821 0001


