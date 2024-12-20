NCC AB: NCC to fully refurbish five blocks in Aarhus for SEK 1 billion

NCC has been commissioned by Brabrand Boligforening to fully refurbish five residential blocks in the Gellerup district in Aarhus, Denmark. The order value is approximately SEK 1 billion.

Image: Anette Roien

The refurbishment is part of a comprehensive plan to raise housing standards in the district. NCC's assignment is far-reaching and complex and the partners have completed a design and planning process ahead of the project.

"We have, for example, carried out two pilot projects to assess different options, innovative solutions and challenges that this type of project can face. We will now use the lessons learned from these pilots to ensure the most efficient and successful project possible. We're looking forward getting started on the refurbishment," says Catarina Molén-Runnäs, Head of NCC Building Nordics.

Surface finishes, bathrooms, roofs and installations of the residential units will all be renewed and new ventilation will be installed. Facades, windows and doors will also be refurbished. Some of the residential units will be remodeled, and a small number will be adapted for accessibility. The outdoor environments will also be upgraded to create a functional and secure residential environment.

"With these upgrades and improvements, this ambitious refurbishment project will ensure that our residential and outdoor environments remain attractive for existing and future residents. This will be done at the same time as we preserve and refine the architecture and housing quality in the modernist-inspired apartment blocks built at the end of the 1960s," says Kristian Würtz, CEO of Brabrand Boligforening.

The refurbishment will begin in spring 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2029. The assignment is a turnkey contract and the order value of about SEK 1 billion will be registered in the NCC Building Nordics business area in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations NCC, +46 76 521 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Mediabank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to a positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2023, NCC had sales of about SEK 57 bn and 12,200 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.