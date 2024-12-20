Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - American Marketing Association Chicago is pleased to announce that registration is now open for BrandSmart 2025, the longest running brand marketing conference in the U.S. BrandSmart brings together noteworthy speakers and future-forward marketers at the top of their fields to share proven tools, smart ideas, and inspiring stories. Attendees will hear keynote presentations, attend insightful break-out sessions, and network with peer marketers. The event will take place in the heart of Chicago's loop at the University Club of Chicago on April 24, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Now in its 23rd year, BrandSmart is produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago, the largest AMA chapter in North America. More than 300 brand marketers are expected to attend.

"BrandSmart has set the gold standard as the nation's must-attend event for brand strategists and innovative marketers. Every year, it brings together a dynamic mix of seasoned professionals and emerging leaders from across the country to exchange ideas, inspire creativity, and drive the industry forward. This year promises to be our best yet, and we encourage everyone to secure their spot early for an unparalleled marketing industry experience," said AMA Chicago President Josh Blacksmith.

The conference theme, "Future-Proofing Your Brand," was chosen to empower marketers with the latest information and thought leadership to ensure that their brands thrive in ever-evolving markets. With marketing leaders from brands such as NASCAR, Medline, United Airlines, and Loyola University Chicago professionals working in B2B, B2C and the nonprofit industry will all find relevant sessions to attend throughout the conference. Main stage speakers and session leaders will cover timely topics that affect marketing decision making, including artificial intelligence, data privacy, omnichannel strategies, sustainability, and emotional branding. The content offers strategic inspiration and practical knowledge on a broad range of marketing skills, such as harnessing predictive analytics, fostering brand loyalty, and creating impactful DEI initiatives.

Sessions include:

NASCAR Chicago Street Race with Julie Giese

B2B Omnichannel Journey with Christine Mau of Medline

Beyond the Buzzword: Building Brand Loyalty Through Diversity and Inclusion with Omo Ogbomo-Williams of VML

Brand Analytics & Measurement with Julia Fedor, Director of Advertising & Social Media Operations at United Airlines

From Roots to Relevance: How a 500-year-Old Brand Adapts to Customer Needs with Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss

Brand Storytelling and Emotional Branding with Christine Buck, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), and the 2024 recipient of AMA Chicago's "Marketer of the Year" award

Data-Driven Insights for Sustainable Brand Growth with Lova Randrianasolo, PhD of Loyola University

Responsible Digital Transformation with Jennifer Severns from Severns Innovation Group

Reducing Failures: All You Need to Know You Learned in Marketing 101 with Gary Kash of Gary Kash Marketing Insights

AI for Job Security with Rick Wion of Ingredion Incorporated

Future Proofing Talent for Marketing Organizations with Tatia Torrey of Spencer Stuart

Additional speakers and sessions will be announced soon. Check the BrandSmart 2025 website for updates.

Early bird conference tickets are available through February 1, 2025. Additional pricing options are available for students, groups, and a membership/event ticket bundle. BrandSmart sponsors include Viant, VML, Cvent, Be Found Online, Mutinex, Robert Half Talent Solutions and fjorge. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://brandsmart.amachicago.org/pricing/.

About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago is the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network. The American Marketing Association Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow both their networks and careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org.

