The big milestone comes on the back of a record month for electric vehicle sales and strong battery energy storage system (BESS) deployment. However, EV demand remains far behind BESS with the latter's impressive growth reaching a year-on-year increase of 175% and cumulative 19. 4 GWh deployed in November alone. From ESS News On the back of a record month for EV sales and strong BESS deployments in November, global lithium ion battery demand for the year has surpassed the 1 TWh mark, a milestone narrowly missed in 2023. According to London-based Rho Motion, lithium-ion demand is set to increase ...

