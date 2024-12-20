Cascale and FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE To Accelerate Science-Based Targets for the Fashion Industry

??Cascale Collaborates with Industry Leaders to Advance Climate Action and Support Brands on Their Sustainability Journey

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, announces its collaboration with FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE, an industry-leading initiative founded by ABOUT YOU Group, YOOX NET-A-PORTER, and Zalando in collaboration with Quantis. This joint effort aims to accelerate the adoption of science-based targets within the textile, apparel, and footwear industry and allows Cascale to better support its brand members in their sustainability and climate action journeys.

Climate Education for Industry Change

Launched in 2022, FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE is designed to elevate the fashion industry's response to the inherent climate challenges it faces. It supports fashion brands to learn how to measure their own carbon footprints and set targets in line with climate science. Since 2022, over 85 percent of the brand partners that have participated reported an increase in their understanding of climate issues and science-based targets to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

Recognizing the vital role fashion retailers play in driving industry transformation, FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE's co-founders have consistently focused on empowering brands, partners, and suppliers to accelerate their climate initiatives. Recently, ASOS, BOOZT, and Selfridges Group joined FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE as new members, extending the climate education program invitation to hundreds of fashion brands within their combined portfolio-further underscoring its growing impact.

Now, Cascale - uniting over 300 organizations across the global consumer goods industry - has joined forces with FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE to accelerate science-based target adoption and deepen its members' learning journey. This collaboration offers an immersive eight-week education program with step-by-step guidance on measuring corporate carbon footprints and submitting science-based targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), reflecting a collective, industry-wide commitment to meaningful climate action. A pilot program, launched on October 28, 2024, marked the beginning of this enhanced educational support for Cascale members.

Colin Browne, chief executive officer at Cascale, commented, "The climate crisis is here, and fashion's supply chain feels it every day. There's no time to waste. That's why we're excited to partner with FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE to accelerate the adoption of science-based targets across the industry. The need for clear, measurable climate action has never been more urgent. By helping our brand and retailer members better understand and commit to these targets, we can make meaningful progress and drive the real, lasting change this moment demands."

Cascale's Decarbonization Program will benefit from the comprehensive educational offerings provided through FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE, further enhancing members' capacity to reduce emissions. Since integrating SBTs into Cascale membership requirements in 2023, over 60 percent of Cascale corporate members have set or are actively working towards setting SBTs or science-aligned targets (SATs). Establishing these targets is critical to establishing effective decarbonization strategies and cutting emissions. Cascale's collaboration with FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE serves as a key initiative in accelerating progress toward Cascale's goal of 80 percent SBT or SAT adoption among its corporate members - including brands, retailers, holding groups, third-party retailers, and manufacturers - and reinforces the organization's commitment to combating climate change.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE

The FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE industry initiative was co-founded by ABOUT YOU, YOOX NET-A-PORTER and ZALANDO, and is run in partnership with ASOS, BOOZT and SELFRIDGES GROUP to drive climate education, engagement and action in the global apparel & footwear industry. Brands interested in learning how to measure greenhouse gas emissions, set targets aligned with climate science, and submit them to the SBTi, as well as retailers interested in accelerating the adoption of science-based targets among their brand partners, are invited to get in touch: info@fashionleapforclimate.com.

For further information on FASHION LEAP FOR CLIMATE, visit: https://fashionleapforclimate.com/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on accesswire.com