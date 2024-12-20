Anzeige
20.12.2024
Equity Union Real Estate Surpasses $3 Billion in Sales Volume in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Southern California's Fastest-Growing Brokerage Achieves 150% Year-Over-Year Growth

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Equity Union Real Estate proudly announced a milestone achievement, exceeding $3 billion in sales volume in 2024. This represents an extraordinary 150% increase from the previous year, further establishing its leadership in Southern California's competitive real estate market.

In 2024, Equity Union closed over 3,800 transactions and added more than 200 agents, bringing its team to over 850 licensed professionals across 12 offices. The company also expanded with a new location in La Quinta, CA, its fourth in the Coachella Valley. The brokerage's success continues to generate significant industry buzz, with agents drawn to its robust support, cutting-edge tools, and a culture focused on collaboration and excellence.

"Our agents are our clients, and this milestone reflects their outstanding talent and the unparalleled support they receive across marketing, legal, compliance, and more," said Harma Hartouni, CEO. "In a challenging market, our growth showcases the power of clear vision and a commitment to excellence. It's a testament to the trust our agents and clients place in us and our dedication to their success."

Equity Union's emphasis on personalized coaching, advanced marketing tools, and white-glove service has positioned it as a standout in the industry. "This year's results show that even in unpredictable markets, extraordinary success is possible when you combine outstanding agents who bring passion and drive with a company culture offering unparalleled support." Hartouni added.

The company looks ahead to 2025 with plans for continued investment in agent development, technology, and strategic market expansion.

Contact:

Dan Stueve
Vice President, General Manager
dan@equityunion.com
(310) 595-5875

SOURCE: Equity Union Real Estate



