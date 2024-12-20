AI in Computer Vision Market worth $63.48 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Al in computer vision market is projected to reach USD 63.48 billion in 2030 from USD 23.42 billion in 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The AI in computer vision market is growing at an incredible pace as industries increasingly rely on advanced technologies to improve efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making. In the healthcare industry, it is revolutionizing diagnostics with enhanced image analysis. In manufacturing, it enhances quality control through automated inspections. Retailers use it to track customer behaviour and offer customers a tailored shopping experience. The automotive sector uses it for self-driving cars, safety systems. This growth is primarily triggered by the increased availability of visual data from smartphones, surveillance systems, and IoT devices together with the advancement in machine learning and deep learning.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 23.42 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 63.48 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Function, Application, End-use Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High data storage and management cost Key Market Opportunities Rapid innovations in healthcare Key Market Drivers Advancements in hardware, such as GPUs, TPUs, and edge devices



The Al vision software is expected to have the largest market share in the forecast period.

The AI vision software market is set to dominate during the forecast period because of its transformative applications across industries. Advanced algorithms help key functions like security monitoring, healthcare diagnostics, and retail analytics. The helps to enhance quality control in manufacturing and supports diagnostic imaging in healthcare. In retail, this software helps to enhance customer behaviour analysis and inventory management. As a result of increasing demand for automation and the scale of AI vision software, it is an essential factor in business improvement in terms of efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making.

The measurement segment to hold second largest market share in AI in computer vision market.

Measurement has the second-largest share in the AI in computer vision market because of the accurate, efficient solutions across industries. AI vision systems are superior at applications like body measurements, spatial assessments, and material estimations. This is to ensure that companies increase productivity while minimizing errors caused by humans. These solutions for complex problems perform very well in automating workflow, cutting costs, and improving accuracy for retail, insurance, manufacturing, and home improvement sectors that value the efficiency and dependability of the process results. Versatility and transformative potential ensure AI-driven measurement applications are an absolute necessity for any industry that seeks precision and efficiency, which seals their critical position in the market.

US in the North America region to dominate the AI in computer vision market during the forecast period.

The US holds the largest share in the North America region for AI in computer vision industry. The market is driven due to huge federal investments, strategic partnerships, and active backing from the private sector. Federal initiatives, such as the National AI Research Institutes and the Collaborations in Artificial Intelligence and Geoscience program, strongly reflect the commitment of the government toward innovation and collaboration. Major companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are driving growth through an advanced level of research and partnerships, while startups like Babeflex and others are able to secure huge funding to develop AI applications and thus creating a collaborative effort toward AI-driven solutions throughout industries.

The AI in computer vision companies includes significant Tier I and II players like NVIDIA Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Cognex Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Basler AG (Germany), Hailo Technologies Ltd. (Israel) are some of the key players in the AI in computer vision market.

