Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Dror Erez (the "Reporter") announces the filing of an early warning report in connection with the disposition of 4,866,621 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of SuperBuzz Inc. (the "Company").

On December 6, 2024, the Reporter disposed of 149,999 Common Shares at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for a total consideration of $5,249.97, 98,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.04 per Common Share for a total consideration of $3,920.00, 19,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.0474 per Common Share for a total consideration of $900.60 and 132,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.0504 per Common Share for a total consideration of $6,652.80. Then, on December 9, 2024, the Reporter disposed of 4,302,622 Common Shares at a price of $0.035 per Common Share for a total consideration of $150,591.77 and 165,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.04 per Common Share for a total consideration of $6,600.00 (collectively, the "Disposition").

Prior to the Disposition, the Reporter held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 15,579,606 Common Shares representing 19.33% of all the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Following the completion of the Disposition, the Reporter held, directly or indirectly, beneficial ownership of, or the power to exercise control or direction over, 10,712,985 Common Shares representing 13.29% of all the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Reporter holds the Common Shares for investment purposes and may evaluate such investment on an ongoing basis and subject to various factors including, without limitation, the Company's financial position, the price levels of the Common Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business or financial condition, and other factors and conditions that the Reporter may deem appropriate. The Reporter may increase, decrease or change his ownership over the Common Shares or other securities of the Company.

