WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
Düsseldorf
20.12.24
09:32 Uhr
0,273 Euro
-0,014
-4,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENSANA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENSANA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2750,31317:59
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 16:54 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Pensana Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Atherley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pensana Plc

b)

LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each

Identification code

GB00BKM0ZJ18

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: £0.247

Volume: 250,000

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 250,000

Price: £61,750.00

e)

Date of the transaction

19 December 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


