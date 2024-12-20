Huadian says it has connected the second phase of its 1 GW Tengger solar project to the grid in China's Inner Mongolia region, while First Applied Material has extended the construction timeline for its Vietnam film encapsulation project to December 2025. Huadian Group has connected the second phase of its 1 GW Tengger solar project to the grid in Inner Mongolia. The Tengger New Energy Base, part of a strategic cooperation deal with the Inner Mongolian government, has a total planned capacity of 12. 2 GW, including 8 GW of PV, 4 GW of wind power, and 200 MW of solar thermal energy. The first ...

